ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde shooting victims are not getting funds fast enough, local officials say

By Jaclyn Diaz
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459iFv_0gWz0n5C00

Victims of a mass shooting at an Uvalde elementary school are facing serious delays in getting financial aid from the state victims' fund, said Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin.

In a letter sent to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week, Gutierrez (whose district includes Uvalde) and McLaughlin called on Abbott to remove District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee from heading the victims' center after receiving "numerous troubling reports" from constituents.

The shooting at Robb Elementary in May claimed the lives of 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers.

The claim of delayed compensation is just the latest problem that has emerged in public officials' handling of the shooting in Uvalde.

Following the shooting, revelations have since emerged that law enforcement responding to the scene of the shooting erred in several ways — including waiting over an hour to enter the classrooms targeted by the gunman.

The investigation into what happened that day is still ongoing.

Constituents report serious delay in getting money, say Gutierrez and McLaughlin

Gutierrez and McLaughlin wrote in their letter to Abbott that the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center was created "to provide information, support, and resources" to residents directly impacted by the mass shooting.

But constituents are reporting complaints including serious delay in getting money meant for them, according to Gutierrez and McLaughlin. One family was at risk of having the power shut off in their home as they spent time at the hospital caring for their daughter. Other families reported being offered "a meager bereavement benefit" that covered only two weeks of pay.

"This DA's office does not have the logistical capacity to get answers, resources, and results for Uvalde families," Gutierrez said in an emailed statement to NPR. "The bottom line is that the Mayor and I do not believe that the DA has the ability to administer these funds in a manner that is both urgent and transparent. We want to take the politics out of the process so that we can provide direct assistance to Uvalde families as quickly as possible."

It's unclear how many complaints the two officials have received, or how much in funds the center has to give. A representative for Gutierrez's office didn't provide that information.

Gutierrez and McLaughlin are asking Abbott to put the Texas Division of Emergency Management in charge of the center instead.

As of Wednesday, neither Abbott's office, nor Busbee responded to their claims, a Gutierrez representative said.

NPR's attempt to reach Busbee went unanswered.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS Austin

Uvalde Sheriff's refusal to testify prompts notice of deposition

AUSTIN, Texas — Since testimonies began on June 9, Uvalde Sheriff Ruben Nolasco has declined to testify to the Texas House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary School Shooting. On Wednesday, Nolasco's silence was met with a notice of deposition. A statement released by State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Busbee
CBS DFW

ALERRT report shows 3 missed opportunities to slow, stop Uvalde school shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- In a report done by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center, officials identified three missed opportunities to slow or stop the Uvalde school shooter from killing 19 kids and two teachers May 24.According to the report, the first missed opportunity lied at 11:27 a.m., when a teacher exited the exterior door in the school's west hall and propped it open with a rock to prevent it from closing behind her.At 11:28 a.m., the suspect was involved in a car crash in a dry canal near the school. Two people from a nearby business...
UVALDE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Terroristic threat made in Uvalde Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas —The Uvalde Police Department released information on their Facebook page addressing a large police presence from earlier in the day. At 11:54 AM Uvalde Police Officers were dispatched to 2714 East Main Street (Hampton Inn) in regards to a terroristic threat report. Uvalde Police Officers were informed that a male subject later […]
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
Ash Jurberg

Country music star visits Uvalde victim in San Antonio hospital

When staff from the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio contacted country music star Kevin Fowler to request a visit, Fowler didn't hesitate to answer yes. Fowler, who is currently touring Texas, stopped by the hospital to check up on some of his fans, including Mayah Zamora, who was seriously injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde in May.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AOL Corp

Grandmother of Uvalde school shooting suspect released from hospital

The grandmother of the teenager accused of the deadly rampage at Robb Elementary School last month was finally released from the hospital Tuesday. Salvador Ramos shot Celia “Sally” Gonzales, 66, in the face on May 24, shortly before he drove over to the Uvalde elementary school and opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers, according to officials.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
106K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy