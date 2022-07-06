Children, woman escape from apartment fire by jumping into arms of Indiana police officers below
Harrowing body-camera video shows the desperate fight to save a family from a burning building in Indiana. A woman and several children were trapped on the second floor -- with the staircase engulfed. Police reached the area first, gathering underneath windows, yelling at the people to jump. Most of the children willingly leaped into the waiting arms below, but a few needed extra encouragement. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
