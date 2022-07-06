ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manny Charlton, Nazareth Guitarist and Early Guns N’ Roses Producer, Dies at 80

By Jem Aswad
 2 days ago
Peter Noble/Redferns

Manny Charlton, founding guitarist of the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth and producer of Guns N’ Roses early demos, has died, according to a post from his grandson. No cause of death was cited; he was 80.

He was Nazareth’s guitarist, producer and co-songwriter from the band’s formation in 1968 until 1990, performing on the band’s most successful albums, notably 1973’s “Razamanaz” and 1975’s “Hair of the Dog.” The latter album went platinum in the U.S. and featured the group’s biggest hit, a dramatic cover of “Love Hurts,” originally made famous by the Everly Brothers, that reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The group also scored a later, lesser hit single with 1980’s “Holiday.”

In 1986, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose reportedly wanted “the guy who produced Nazareth’s ‘Hair of the Dog’” to produce the band’s debut full-length. Charlton ended up recording some 25 songs with the band at Los Angeles’ legendary Sound City studio — all of which have been bootlegged and some of which were officially released as B-sides or bonus tracks — but bowed out of producing the album due to commitments with Nazareth. The album, which was ultimately recorded with producer Mike Clink, sold an estimated 30 million copies globally and became the biggest-selling debut of all time. GNR recorded “Hair of the Dog” for their 1993 all-covers album “The Spaghetti Incident?”

While he was born in Spain, Charlton’s family emigrated to Scotland when he was a child, settling in Dunfermline. He played with several local bands in the 1960s, including one called the Shadettes who changed their name to Nazareth in 1968, inspired by the lyric from the Band’s classic song “The Weight.” The group developed a gritty and distinctive sound, with Charlton’s blues-inspired guitar, Dan McCafferty’s powerful, sandpaper vocals — which were a major influence on Axl Rose’s style — and bassist Pete Agnew’s high harmonies, which brought a melodic flair rare for hard rock bands of the era.

The group gained momentum in 1971 on a tour opening for Deep Purple, whose bassist, Roger Glover, would produce several early Nazareth albums. But Charlton took the helm for “Hair of the Dog” and remained in that role until 1983. Nazareth toured and recorded heavily throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s, releasing some 17 studio albums during his tenure.

He released nearly as many solo albums after leaving the group in 1990, including 2014’s “Hellacious,” which featured guest appearances from original GNR drummer Steven Adler, Def Leppard/Dio guitarist Vivian Campbell, Vanilla Fudge’s Tim Bogert and others.

In a 2012 interview cited in Blabbermouth, Charlton looked back with some puzzlement on the fact that “Hair of the Dog,” the first album he ever produced, was a platinum-selling success and broke Nazareth in the U.S.

“What that album did was set the band up for American success forever,” he said. “Looking back, I’m still trying to understand why it was so successful. I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s all about the attitude of the songs, performances and the rawness of the production. This was the first album that I produced for the band. Beginner’s luck, you might say.”

Lenny Von Dohlen, ‘Twin Peaks’ Actor, Dies at 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, who played Harold Smith on the hit series “Twin Peaks,” died on Tuesday, his agent confirmed to Variety. He was 63. His sister Catherine Von Dohlen first announced his death Thursday morning on Facebook. No cause of death was given. “The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory,” she wrote.
Pat McAfee Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With WWE

Pat McAfee is staying in business with WWE. The sports entertainment giant has announced that McAfee has signed a multi-year extension of his contract. He will continue to serve as a member of the commentary team on “SmackDown Live” alongside Michael Cole. Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Watch Taylor Hawkins’ Son Honor His Late Dad by Drumming ‘My Hero’ at July 4 Block Party

Taylor Hawkins’ son, Shane Hawkins, honored his late dad over the Fourth of July weekend by drumming Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” at a Laguna Beach block party. Shane Hawkins joined local band the Alive during a show on Monday atop a neighborhood roof to play the track, as evidenced by a TikTok posted on July 7. “When Taylor Hawkins’ son gets on the drums and dedicates the song ‘My Hero’ to his dad,” the video’s caption reads. “The hawk would’ve been proud.”
