Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia takes over as interim head coach

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Jeremy Clark tackles Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot (81) during the second half of a Canadian Football League game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Regina, Saskatchewan. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP) (Heywood Yu / Associated Press)

MONTREAL — Montreal Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia took over as interim head coach Wednesday after firing head coach Khari Jones and defensive coordinator Barron Miles.

Maciocia also added Noel Thorpe as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. The Alouettes (1-3) are off this week.

“This kind of decision is always difficult to make, but we felt that we needed to make it early in the season while there is still time,” said Maciocia, set to finish the season as coach. “We want to thank Khari Jones and Barron Miles for their work, and wish them the best in the future.”

Jones was 18-18 in the regular season over two-plus seasons.