ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia takes over as interim head coach

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OK6d_0gWz0CcR00
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Jeremy Clark tackles Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot (81) during the second half of a Canadian Football League game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Regina, Saskatchewan. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP) (Heywood Yu / Associated Press)

MONTREAL — Montreal Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia took over as interim head coach Wednesday after firing head coach Khari Jones and defensive coordinator Barron Miles.

Maciocia also added Noel Thorpe as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. The Alouettes (1-3) are off this week.

“This kind of decision is always difficult to make, but we felt that we needed to make it early in the season while there is still time,” said Maciocia, set to finish the season as coach. “We want to thank Khari Jones and Barron Miles for their work, and wish them the best in the future.”

Jones was 18-18 in the regular season over two-plus seasons.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Miami football: Jason Taylor opens up on what it is like to coach with Mario Cristobal

This offseason, new Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal hired legendary NFL defensive end Jason Taylor to his coaching staff as an off-field analyst. Taylor, an NFL Hall-of-Famer, played 13 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. In a recent interview with the team website, Taylor talked about what it has been like to coach alongside Cristobal.
NFL
247Sports

Lofty praise for LSU coach Brian Kelly entering first year in SEC

Since his hire last December, one of the common phrases attached to Brian Kelly’s name has been “winningest active coach in college football.”. The success Kelly has had in his career has been massive but through all of the great years at Notre Dame and Cincinnati the one career benchmark he’s yet to capture is a national championship. He wants to compete for titles, which is one of the reasons he made the move to the SEC.
SOUTH BEND, IN
thecomeback.com

Mark Richt returns to football sidelines

Former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt will coach again, with a brief stint as a head coach in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl. The Polynesian Bowl features 100 high school seniors who get the chance to play in Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu next January. Richt seems to be excited...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khari Jones
Person
Barron Miles
Person
Danny Maciocia
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy