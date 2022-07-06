Paterson teacher wins National Teacher of the Year Award

A New Jersey teacher won the National History Day Teacher of the Year Award.

Lizandaa Alburg teaches at the Paterson Academy for the Gifted and Talented. She's led many students in National History Day competitions in her 21-year career.

"I think it's important to listen to the students in front of you, whether they be young students or high schoolers or adults. To listen to the learning they desire and to be there to support them, and craft them, and to guide them,” Alburg says.

More than half a million students participate in the National History Day contest.

Alburg's students have been to the national finals the last three years in a row. She is the first teacher from New Jersey to win.