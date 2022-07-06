ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taylor Kitsch Is Willing to Do ‘Voice-Over Sh*t’ to Sell Out

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9wvk_0gWz05Wb00

With titles under his belt like “John Tucker Must Die,” “Snakes on a Plane,” and “John Carter,” Taylor Kitsch is open to any and all offers.

The “Terminal List” actor who famously portrayed Tim Riggins in beloved football drama series “Friday Night Lights” jokingly opened up to Esquire about what informs his roles: cold, hard cash.

When addressing if he would ever want to be a parent, Kitsch said it “wouldn’t have been great” for his career. “You shut down and start doing shit for money,” Kitsch stated.

As the Esquire reporter asked if an “Ice Age 12” would be on the table, Kitsch replied, “Oh, I’ll do voice-over shit. But do I want to do ‘Saw 9-14’? Probably not.”

The “Painkiller” star continued to tease, “But I’m also for sale. If they want to give me $10 million a movie, I’ll go do ‘Saw fucking 9-14,'” before adding, “I just wanted to sound like I’m not that cheap.”

With Kitsch committing to performances like transforming into a Navy SEAL for “Lone Survivor” or diving deep into the psyche of cult leader David Koresh for the Netflix miniseries “Waco,” it doesn’t seem like an “Ice Age 12” would even be on his horizon.

Kitsch spent six months studying the late Koresh to portray the leader of the Branch Davidians for the 2018 biopic. However, weeks before filming, Kitsch told his representatives to get him out of the contract. “Take a breath,” Kitsch’s team told him at the time. He explained, “I was like, ‘OK. But try and get me out.'”

Simply, as Kitsch added, after committing to a role, “it’s your life now.”

The actor previously told Variety that following “Waco,” which he also executive produced, he underwent a “bunch of therapy” and motorcycle rides to shed the character. “You just slowly integrate back into reality,” Kitsch said. “I know I’m going down this path, and I know I’m going to have these repercussions, and it will be the same process and it will sting but I’ll be OK. But I wasn’t. It kind of blindsided me, even though I thought I was ready for it. So I just kept telling my team, ‘I need time.'”

Next, Kitsch is helming “Pieces” which he also wrote and will star in. The drama follows three friends from Detroit whose lives are changed once they intercept a drug run.

“I’ve seen enough where I’m excited to take my own swing,” Kitsch told Variety, citing that Peter Berg is producing and “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan has “had his hand in it” behind the scenes. “I think creative control is big. And this story just won’t leave my brain, to be honest with you. I spent a while writing it, and I’m really proud of it.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Berg
Person
Taylor Kitsch
Person
David Koresh
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Chris Rock
AOL Corp

Amazon Studios Lands Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell Wedding Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are headed to the altar in a new wedding comedy for Amazon Studios. Amazon has landed rights to the untitled movie, from writer-director Nick Stoller, in which Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners. Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce for Gloria Sanchez, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine and the company’s Ashley Strumwasser serving as executive producer. Stoller — whose highly anticipated gay rom-com “Bros,” which he directed and co-wrote with star Billy Eichner, is due out Sep. 30 — will also produce for his Stoller Global Solutions alongside Conor Welch.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IndieWire

Stephen King Slams ‘Transformers,’ Says It’s the Only Movie He Walked Out of as an Adult

Click here to read the full article. Stephen King is one of the most celebrated horror authors of all time, and many of his books have been turned into classic films. From “Stand By Me” and “The Shawshank Redemption” to “Carrie” and “Misery,” King has been an almost constant presence at the multiplex since he began publishing books in the 1970s. King is also unafraid to share his strong opinions about movies, famously distancing himself from Stanley Kubrick’s beloved adaptation of his novel “The Shining” for years. His Twitter account has long been a hotbed of the author’s pop culture...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Navy
RadarOnline

Tyrese Goes Public With Zelie Timothy Split, Calls Ex 'Master Manipulator' Who Didn't Want To Marry Him

Tyrese Gibson revealed he called it quits with girlfriend Zelie Timothy, who he's been dating since parting ways from estranged wife Samantha Lee, Radar has learned. The Fast & Furious actor, 43, shared a series of perplexing videos and messages on Thursday, one of which featured a clip of a snake wrapping around a deer until being scared off by someone hitting it with a tree branch.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘A League of Their Own’ Screenwriter Says Studio Scrapped Prequel Because ‘The Girls’ Weren’t in It

Click here to read the full article. Fans of “A League of Their Own” have a new Amazon Prime Video series to look forward to, but if things had gone just a bit differently, there could have been a second movie as well. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter to commemorate the film’s 30th anniversary, the film’s screenwriter Lowell Ganz spoke about plans for a prequel that were made in the wake of the initial film’s success. While it never materialized, the second movie would have focused on the baseball career of Tom Hanks’ character Jimmy Dugan. “We actually...
MOVIES
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Exits Show

FBI: Most Wanted has lost another one of its main stars ahead of its fourth season. While the series already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has now decided to leave the team under different circumstances. Gomez played Special...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Natalie Portman Says ‘Whole Sequences, Planets, and Characters’ Were Cut

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following interview contains light spoilers for “Thor: Love and Thunder.”] After sitting out the third standalone Thor feature, “Thor: Ragnarok,” original star Natalie Portman returns for “Love and Thunder,” care of a meaty role as Dr. Jane Foster that’s already drawn strong praise from fans and critics alike. And, as has long been teased by director Taika Waititi, Portman is very much along for the entire ride this time around, as the film sees her character going through a massive transformation into someone, well, massive: her very own Thor. While Portman was...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Hugh Grant Encourages Protesters to Blast ‘Benny Hill’ Theme Song During Boris Johnson Prime Minister Exit

Even actor Hugh Grant has weighed in on British politics, likening Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation to famed slapstick comedy show “Benny Hill.”. The “Four Weddings and a Funeral” actor tweeted to activist Steve Bray, suggesting the “Benny Hill” theme song be played in front of Parliament. “Glad you have your speakers back,” Grant wrote. “Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?”
WORLD
IndieWire

Naomie Harris Was Glad Not to Be Cast as a Bond Girl Because She ‘Never Traded on Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Since “Skyfall” hit theaters in 2012, Naomie Harris has been an essential part of the James Bond franchise. Playing the role of Eve Moneypenny, the tough secretary to Judi Dench’s M, she is an important part of the British Secret Service apparatus that supports James Bond’s adventures. While it remains to be seen what her role in the series will be following Daniel Craig’s departure, Harris recently spoke to The Independent about the unique process that led to her joining the franchise. Harris said that when she first auditioned for “Skyfall,” she thought she...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

James Caan Dead: New Hollywood Icon and Beloved ‘Godfather’ and ‘Misery’ Star Was 82

James Caan is dead at the age of 82, his official Twitter feed confirmed on Thursday. “The Godfather” actor shot to superstardom after playing the doomed Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 adaptation of the Mario Puzo novel, but he gained fans across decades. Not many actors could simulate being shot with dozens of bullets in one of the most bloody dramatic scenes from “The Godfather” and also star opposite Barbra Streisand in the musical sequel “Funny Lady” — or be tormented by Kathy Bates in the Stephen King adaptation “Misery.” Or play the curmudgeonly book publisher who finds he’s the father of one of Santa’s workers in “Elf.”
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Todd Haynes Says Re-Release of Banned ‘Superstar’ Short Is ‘Going to Happen’

Click here to read the full article. Todd Haynes has always been influenced by music history, chronicling one of rock’s most influential bands in “The Velvet Underground” and putting a creative spin on Bob Dylan’s life story in “I’m Not There.” But decades earlier, he made an even more unorthodox film about a real life pop star. One of Haynes’ first film projects was “Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story,” a 1991 stop-motion short that used Barbie dolls to tell the story of the troubled singer. The film has become legendary in certain film circles, but few have seen it due to...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot. The 40-year-old actress and the 34-year-old actor, who share two children together, are married, her rep confirmed to ET on Friday. According to Page Six, who was first to report the news, the longtime couple tied the knot last weekend in...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Finale: Co-Showrunner Explains That Beloved Character’s Return

“I don’t think there’s any way to tell a ‘Star Trek’ story today without really knowing ‘Star Trek.’. That’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman’s ethos for his work on the franchise. “My first Star Trek convention was 1976,” he said. “I can mount a good defense of ‘Star Trek: Enterprise,’ and sing the theme song.”
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Dennis Lehane on ‘Black Bird,’ How to Write a Realistic Serial Killer, and Being Done with Movies

Life is a series of trials and errors — where, if you’re lucky, you can follow your passions from one interest to the next until you’ve amassed a wealth of experiences. Dennis Lehane, an award-winning novelist, playwright, producer, and screenwriter, has done just that, carving out an enviable career across a wide swath of the entertainment industry. His novels have been adapted into movies; his movies have gone on to critical acclaim; his TV work elevated some of this century’s best shows.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy