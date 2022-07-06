Flood Advisory issued for McCone, Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Dawson; Richland; Wibaux Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wibaux, eastern Garfield, southeastern McCone, Prairie, Dawson and southern Richland Counties through 130 AM MDT At 1224 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Vida to 21 miles south of Brockway. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glendive, Circle, Terry, Wibaux, Fallon, Richey, Savage, West Glendive, Brockway, Intake, Bloomfield, Lambert, Carlyle, Lindsay, Enid, Crane, Mildred, Calypso, Midway and Hoyt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
