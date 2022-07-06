ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

San Joaquin Delta College police investigate a bomb threat

By Jose Fabian
 3 days ago
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin Delta College District Police is investigating a bomb threat at the main campus Wednesday afternoon.

“If you are on, or in the vicinity, prepare immediately for possible evacuation. Do not use your cell or smartphones until you have left the area. Listen for instructions from police officials and follow them quickly, carefully, and calmly,” the district police posted on Facebook just before 3:00 p.m.

Just after 4 p.m., police tweeted that the threat emergency ended, but the evacuation still took place as a precaution.

Those not on campus are asked to stay away.

The campus is located at 5151 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95207.

This is a developing story.

