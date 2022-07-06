ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Heights, CA

Citrus Heights Police seize illegal fireworks, make arrests over 4th of July weekend

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Over the Fourth of July weekend, the Citrus Heights Police Department made a number of arrests and seized illegal fireworks.

According to a tweet from the Citrus Heights Police Department, during the holiday week, over 500 illegal firework reports were filed online. Officers seized around 216.4 pounds of illegal fireworks throughout the weekend.

In addition to conducting firework enforcement, officers arrested five people for driving under the influence, handled several accidents, and located three at-risk missing people.

