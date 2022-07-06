Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Wilson by NWS

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be working on six secondary roads in Pitt County this summer to improve the pavement. The six roads will temporarily close for a project that involves recycling the old pavement into a material used to reconstruct the road. The process, known as full-depth reclamation, involves large, slow-moving equipment that grinds up the top layer of the existing pavement. The recycled material is reformed into a base that is placed back down over the roadway.

