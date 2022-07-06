ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 18:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Granville, Nash, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Nash; Wake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NASH...SOUTHEASTERN GRANVILLE...NORTHEASTERN WAKE SOUTHWESTERN WILSON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 803 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wake Forest to near Bailey, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Franklinton, Bailey, Bunn, Knightdale, Wendell and Rolesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Appomattox; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Franklin; Greensville; Halifax; Henry; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Prince Edward; Southampton; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMELIA APPOMATTOX BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CHARLOTTE CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE FRANKLIN GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA PRINCE EDWARD SOUTHAMPTON SUSSEX VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamance; Alexander; Alleghany; Anson; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Caswell; Catawba; Chatham; Cleveland; Davidson; Davie; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Gaston; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Hertford; Iredell; Lee; Lincoln; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Northampton; Orange; Person; Polk; Randolph; Richmond; Rockingham; Rowan; Rutherford; Stanly; Stokes; Surry; Union; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wilkes; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALAMANCE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ANSON BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CASWELL CATAWBA CHATHAM CLEVELAND DAVIDSON DAVIE DURHAM EDGECOMBE FORSYTH FRANKLIN GASTON GRANVILLE GUILFORD HALIFAX HERTFORD IREDELL LEE LINCOLN MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MONTGOMERY MOORE NASH NORTHAMPTON ORANGE PERSON POLK RANDOLPH RICHMOND ROCKINGHAM ROWAN RUTHERFORD STANLY STOKES SURRY UNION VANCE WAKE WARREN WILKES YADKIN
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Macclesfield, NC
City
Saratoga, NC
City
Wilson, NC
City
Farmville, NC
County
Wilson County, NC
County
Edgecombe County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Road back open after fallen tree blocks I-95 northbound in Nash County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are back open as of 5:55 p.m. after a fallen tree blocked the road Friday afternoon. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along I-95 at mile marker 130, which is south of Rocky Mount near N.C. 58, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt County resurfacing project to temporarily close six secondary roads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be working on six secondary roads in Pitt County this summer to improve the pavement. The six roads will temporarily close for a project that involves recycling the old pavement into a material used to reconstruct the road. The process, known as full-depth reclamation, involves large, slow-moving equipment that grinds up the top layer of the existing pavement. The recycled material is reformed into a base that is placed back down over the roadway.
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Severe Thunderstorm#Mph
WITN

Martin County deputies seeking information in 32- year-old cold case

Pitt County is one of seven counties in North Carolina getting monkeypox vaccines from the federal government. Early voting for several New Bern elections opened Thursday morning. The runoff mayoral race between former New Bern Police Chief Toussaint Summers and Alderman Jeffery Odham has drawn the most attention, but there are also several city alderman seats still vacant.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two injured in crash off US-64 near Williamston; road reopens

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-64 just east of Williamston has reopened after a crash closed lanes in both directions Wednesday afternoon. Trooper J. Proctor says two people were injured in the crash involving a tractor-trailer. He says the driver of the tractor-trailer, 65-year-old Dwight Lancaster, did not slow down behind a Department of Transportation truck that was traveling at a low rate of speed in the right lane.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WRAL

1 dead in shooting in new neighborhood on eastern side of town

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police were investigating a shooing on Honey Ivy Lane. A body was visible in a driveway along the street, which is part of a new development between the Neuse River and Interstate 540 on the far eastern side of town. Construction crews were being interviewed...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WITN

Lowest price for regular gas drops below $4 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The price for regular gas in Greenville has dropped below $4. Gas prices have not been that low in the city since before Memorial Day. Other Eastern Carolina towns and cities are seeing similar drops in prices. Murphy gas station along with other stores, dropped their...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Lightning strike sparks house fire in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A lightning strike during heavy thunderstorms sparked a house fire in Wake Forest Friday afternoon, officials said. The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Dodford Court, which is in a neighborhood just off Chalk Road near Rolesville, according to Wake Forest town spokesman Bill Crabtree.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL

US 70 West loop to I-40 East to close permanently

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Contractors are shutting down the U.S. Highway 70 West loop to Interstate 40 East in Clayton to make way for a new interchange. Reporter: Nia...
CLAYTON, NC
WITN

82-year-old Wayne Co. woman wins $25,000 a year for life

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wayne County school cafeteria worker has won a big lottery prize that she says will help her do what she has always wanted. “This has always been my dream,” Martha Dixon, of Goldsboro said, after collecting her lottery prize Wednesday. “...to be debt-free and able to help others.”
WRAL

Body found in driveway in new Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police were investigating a shooing on Honey Ivy Lane. A body was visible in a driveway along the street, which is part of a new development between the Neuse River and Interstate 540 on the far eastern side of town. Work in the neighborhood stopped...
WTQR Q104.1

North Carolina Police Warn Residents To Watch Out For New T-Shirt Scam

North Carolina police are warning residents to be wary of a new online scam aimed at stealing personal information. According to WCNC, multiple law enforcement agencies around the state have issued warnings about a scam "selling" discounted police department T-shirts online. The Matthews Police Department has warned anyone who has received a text message or email about a discounted on T-shirts promoting the department to ignore the messages.
DUNN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy