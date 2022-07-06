Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fremont The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Fremont County in central Colorado * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 540 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Victor, or 19 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Penrose around 610 PM MDT. Florence and Canon City around 630 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO