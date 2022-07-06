ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Teen holds man at gunpoint, takes puppy from woman’s arms: Escambia Co. deputies

By Cody Long
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NKoEx_0gWyyWzn00

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after being accused of forcing his way into a home, threatening to shoot people inside, and then leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

Randall Bell, 18, is charged with burglary with battery, burglary with battery domestic violence, criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and fleeing and eluding law enforcement at high speed.

The victim told deputies Bell forced his way into his house and ran inside yelling on Monday, July 4. He was holding a gun and pointed it at the victim stating he would shoot him.

The victim said while he was pointing the gun, Bell accidentally released the magazine and it fell to the floor. He then quickly reached down to recover it and placed the firearm barrel to the victim’s head and threatened to kill him, according to the arrest report.

Several other people inside told deputies the same story. A woman said while inside the house, Bell snatched a puppy out of her arms.

A gun was never recovered but the puppy was found and safe. Bell was booked into the Escambia County Jail with a bond of $94,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Deputies: Male shot multiple times in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male was shot multiple times in Escambia County Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:50 a.m. at Gardenia Circle and Detroit Blvd. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital. An investigation is...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Robertsdale Police seek man over Walmart incident

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — Robertsdale Police would like to speak with the male subject pictured regarding an incident that occurred in Walmart on July 3, 2022 at approximately 1:21 p.m. If you recognize and can help identify the individual, please contact Robertsdale Investigations at (251) 947-2222.
ROBERTSDALE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NewsRadio WFLA

Florida man breaks into home, pulls gun on homeowner, steals puppy

Pensacola, FL - A Florida man's been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home, put a gun to a victim's head, and stole a puppy from a woman. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Randel Bell was arrested on Monday on charges of burglary with battery, burglary with battery domestic violence, criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and fleeing and eluding law enforcement at high speed.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Escambia Co
WKRG News 5

Man killed in Fort Walton Beach parking lot, victim identified

UPDATE: Two 15-year-olds charged in Crestview man’s murder, shot after ‘illegal’ deal FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Crestview man. The body of Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez, 18, was found by police in the parking lot of the Fort Walton Beach Recreation […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Woman killed in crash on I-10 in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 38-year-old woman was killed in a crash Friday morning in Santa Rosa County. It happened around 11:20 a.m. on I-10 near mile marker 39. Florida Highway Patrol states the Tallahassee woman drove off the roadway and hit a tree. No further details were released.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAR

Troopers: Pensacola woman killed in crash by car that ran red light

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 56-year-old woman died and three other people were badly injured in a crash in Escambia County Thursday night. It happened around 7:20 p.m. at Massachusetts Ave. and N W Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 21-year-old Pensacola man ran a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested after gunfight with bounty hunters: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man who shot at bounty hunters on Clearview Drive was arrested Tuesday. After shooting at the bounty hunters, who he thought were police, the man barricaded himself in a home did not surrender until SWAT was on the scene, according to police. Officers said two bounty hunters […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies after jumping off Dog River Bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has died after jumping off the Dog River Bridge Friday afternoon, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 6100 block of Marina Drive South around 4:20 p.m. concerning an unresponsive adult male found in the water. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim had dived into the water. Boaters pulled him from the water and brought him to shore, police said.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Flomaton Police Department investigates bizarre gas station theft

According to Flomaton Police, the subjects pictured above are wanted for questioning in regards to the theft of a local gas stations pump selection buttons. The buttons in question are worth $100 and in their absence gas cannot be sold at the pump until a technician has been dispatched to replace them.
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

Gas pump buttons stolen in Flomaton, 3 wanted for questioning

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people are wanted for questioning after gas pump buttons were stolen, according to the Flomaton Police Department. The Flomaton Police Department said these buttons cost over $100 to replace and must be done by a technician. When these buttons are stolen, the gas station loses a lot of money.  Pumps […]
FLOMATON, AL
CBS 42

Lawsuit filed over mistaken demolition of family home in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jennifer Pulliam first told us about the destruction of her family property this past March. “I moved here when I was approximately ten years old,” Pulliam said. “This is my grandparents’ old homeplace. They bought it in 1965 and it’s been in our family ever since.” Now Pulliam is suing Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy