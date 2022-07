The town of Greenville was settled in 1824 by William W. Blanton who applied for land from the United States government. Blanton was granted land in section four of township eighteen, range eight west. Now most of downtown Greenville is built on this piece of land. Despite the fact that the town was a mere few square miles, it has a long history. Listed below are some interesting facts about Greenville.

