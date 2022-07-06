ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sonoma County Farmer’s Market report: Get your zucchini recipes ready!

sonomacountygazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly is the month we feel patriotic, thinking of red, white and blue; just loving being a down home American! Nothing says America more than farmers, mom and pop businesses and well of course, farmers' markets. If you're a farmers market junkie you know that July is the month when the...

www.sonomacountygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa winery appoints assistant wine maker

Rachael Froehlich is joining RD Winery in the Napa Valley as assistant winemaker and production manager. “Rachael is a driven, passionate winemaker, whose talents are only growing. I’m so glad to have her join the RD Winery team,” says Mailynh Phan, RD Winery CEO. “Much has changed since we opened our tasting room in 2020 and started officially sharing our wines in the U.S. market. Rachael’s dynamic experience and skillset lend themselves beautifully to our approach of bringing community into everything we do.”
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Brewer Settles Dispute with Nation’s Largest Beer Distributor

A Santa Rosa brewery has settled its dispute with the nation’s largest beer distributor. An initial contract dispute between Seismic Brewing Co. and Reyes Holding eventually lead to antitrust concerns being brought up over the distributor’s power in California. Reyes and Anheuser-Busch control much of the state’s wholesale market which makes it difficult for smaller brewers to get their products on to store shelves. Seismic filed a complaint alleging anticompetitive practices. The resolution has neither Seismic nor Reyes admitting any wrongdoing. The only lawsuit that now remains between the two companies is the original contract dispute.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3,000 gallons of hazardous milk mixture spilled in Petaluma River

PETALUMA, Calif. - Authorities responded to a hazardous materials spill at a Clover milk processing plant in Petaluma Friday morning. A broken pipe led to approximately 3,000 gallons of a milk mixture going down a storm drain, and eventually entering the Petaluma River. The Petaluma police, fire and public works...
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Recipes#Agriculture#Signage#Best Market#American#Farmers Markets#Farmland Trust
KTVU FOX 2

Beer theme park in Napa County sparks fears, but may just be stunt

NAPA, Calif. - A 136-acre beer-powered theme park is coming to California wine country if a popular brewery is to be believed. Napa County officials, however, believe the claims that a rollercoaster made of beer barrels, a wave pool filled with 130,000 gallons of an IPA and a concert stage are nothing but an elaborate publicity stunt.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Novato growing as flagship biomed hub with Ultragenyx expansion

When Ultragenyx cut the ribbon on a newly constructed research facility designed to study rare diseases, it was no accident that it chose the burgeoning cornerstone of biomed companies in northern Marin County. The life sciences giant has planted its footprint with now six buildings spanning more than 150,000 square...
NOVATO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cloud Farm near Cotati was a 1960s, 1970s haven for lesbians and activists

It’s empty now, but the unassuming plot of land along Petaluma Hill Road just outside of Cotati used to be a fun gathering spot where Volkswagen buses were repaired and women flew through the air as they aerial danced with colorful silk ribbons. Poetry and songs were written here and live music was played for eager audiences made up of friends.
COTATI, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area climate activists target SUVs, deflate tires

VACAVILLE - Someone has been deflating SUV tires to make a point about gas consumption and climate change. It's happened to multiple drivers in Vacaville, including Quanda Ellis-Walker.The registered nurse has two boys with autism. She and her husband also coach youth sports focusing on kids with disabilities.She said between her job, her kids, the kids on her team, and taking care of an older aunt, she puts a lot of mileage on her Dodge SUV. On Tuesday morning, as she was driving to an appointment, her tire pressure sensor came on to notify her of a...
VACAVILLE, CA
7x7.com

10-acre Sebastopol estate with a pool and in-law asks $2.5 million

Enjoy serene country living amid panoramic views of redwoods, apple orchards, and vineyards right from your swimming pool. Spanning 10 acres, thi gated property holds multiple structures, making it ideal for those who love to host, need extra work space, or even want to rent out a portion to help support the mortgage. Built in 1955, the home is blend of midcentury, old English, and Spanish design touches.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomamag.com

Famed Everett & Jones BBQ Opens Location in Sonoma County

The grill is seasoned, the ribs are smoked and the sauce is flowing at the new Everett & Jones Bar-B-Q, which opened Friday at Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park. This is the first North Bay location for the nearly 50-year-old barbecue dynasty widely considered part of the “holy trinity” of Oakland’s celebrated African American barbecue culture, along with Flint’s and Jenkins’ Original Bar-B-Que.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Diamonds: Our Unique Gemstone

Dispersed across many of our fields and along roadsides are sparkling Lake County diamonds. They glitter and gleam after a nice rain shower, just begging to be picked up, collected, displayed or even faceted into jewelry. In fact, some local jewelers will facet the diamonds for you to wear. Usually clear, Lake County diamond specimens are sometimes lavender or reddish in color. These beauties, not true diamonds, are considered semi-precious stones, having a rating of 7.8 to 8 on the Moh’s Scale of Hardness. Real diamonds rate a 10. These gems played a part in Lake County history in Pomo mythology, and were used in some Indigenous burial ceremonies. Later on, the diamonds were mined for industrial purposes. The Lake County Museum says, “Lake County diamonds were called “Moon Tears” because they are supposed to be the tears the Moon shed when she fell in love with a young Pomo Chieftain, and her brother, the Sun made her go back into the sky. Lake County Diamonds were placed on burial mounds by some tribes to protect the spirits of the newly departed from evil spirits or demons, who love the darkness and when they saw the ‘moon tears’ would think the moon was shining and go away.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Fun stuff you don’t want to miss in Occidental

Hello to all, and summer greetings. I am currently running up against my deadline and preparing to leave in the morning for my first backpacking trip in a couple of years. I am excited, frazzled and a bit rushed so forgive me if this column is not the finely tuned piece of community literature it normally is, ha ha. My buddy and I are heading up to the Marble Mountains in much further Northern California for 5 nights. I have fond memories of a backpacking trip to this area once before, but it was 30 plus years ago with my parents so of course none of us can quite remember exactly what trail we were on. Whether we are traversing entirely new ones or ringing bells of memory along the way, I can’t wait to revisit a beautiful piece of our great state.
OCCIDENTAL, CA
agingparents.com

The Healthiest Way To Age–From A 113 Year Old

Pauline, a local resident in Marin County, CA had turned 113. The local senior center she attended was celebrating her birthday along with many others. She was easily the oldest person in my county and one of the oldest in the entire U.S. She’s alert, active, healthy and happy. Is it some magical run of good luck? Or was she an example of how to age in a healthy and purposeful way?
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

20-acre fire burns in Lower Lake Friday

LOWER LAKE, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire responded to a structure fire that extended into the wildland in Lower Lake on Friday. No evacuation orders or warnings are necessary, Cal Fire said. The fire was first reported on Twitter at 3:08 p.m. near Highway 29 and Main Street. It...
LOWER LAKE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Car fire in Napa contained before spreading out of control

NAPA - A car fire on Rimrock Drive in Napa was fully contained before being able to spread beyond an acre, according to a Facebook post by the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The fire occurred early Wednesday after a Rolls Royce Silver Spur suffered currently undetermined mechanical issues while driving on Rimrock Drive.
NAPA, CA
travelawaits.com

5 Reasons To Skip Napa And Go To This Lesser-Known California Wine Region Instead

When it comes to California Wine Country, Napa and Sonoma steal the spotlight as the “it” destinations for wine vacations, but just to the south, the understated wine region of Lodi is quietly becoming an alternative destination for those looking for fewer crowds, more affordable experiences, and quality, surprising old-vine zinfandels and family wines.
LODI, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo confirms 6th person died in Project RoomKey

VALLEJO – Vallejo officials revealed that a 6th person died last November as part of the city’s Project RoomKey program, which was intended to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disclosure came during an update about the program to the Vallejo City Council Tuesday night....
VALLEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy