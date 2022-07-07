ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
( Stacker ) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in West Virginia are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from West Virginia in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4Jh6_0gWywsij00

1 / 40Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#40. Massachusetts

– Moved from West Virginia to Massachusetts in 2019: 63
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Massachusetts to West Virginia in 2019: 425
— #35 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZP9c_0gWywsij00

2 / 40randy andy // Shutterstock

#39. Nevada

– Moved from West Virginia to Nevada in 2019: 74
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to West Virginia in 2019: 64
— #45 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7Y0q_0gWywsij00

3 / 40spablab // Flickr

#38. Rhode Island

– Moved from West Virginia to Rhode Island in 2019: 83
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Rhode Island to West Virginia in 2019: 124
— #28 most common destination from Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNeDU_0gWywsij00

4 / 40Canva

#37. Arkansas

– Moved from West Virginia to Arkansas in 2019: 133
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arkansas to West Virginia in 2019: 120
— #40 most common destination from Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yAXN7_0gWywsij00

5 / 40Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#36. Nebraska

– Moved from West Virginia to Nebraska in 2019: 148
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nebraska to West Virginia in 2019: 96
— #40 (tie) most common destination from Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dz2Ei_0gWywsij00

6 / 40Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. New Hampshire

– Moved from West Virginia to New Hampshire in 2019: 155
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Hampshire to West Virginia in 2019: 37
— #39 (tie) most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIXJT_0gWywsij00

7 / 40Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Kansas

– Moved from West Virginia to Kansas in 2019: 174
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kansas to West Virginia in 2019: 45
— #45 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzvME_0gWywsij00

8 / 40Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#33. Montana

– Moved from West Virginia to Montana in 2019: 176
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Montana to West Virginia in 2019: 0
— #47 (tie) most common destination from Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PE5XU_0gWywsij00

9 / 40Canva

#32. Hawaii

– Moved from West Virginia to Hawaii in 2019: 197
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Hawaii to West Virginia in 2019: 256
— #32 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13FcGZ_0gWywsij00

10 / 40Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Oklahoma

– Moved from West Virginia to Oklahoma in 2019: 216
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oklahoma to West Virginia in 2019: 117
— #44 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biYv6_0gWywsij00

11 / 40Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#30. Delaware

– Moved from West Virginia to Delaware in 2019: 219
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Delaware to West Virginia in 2019: 127
— #20 most common destination from Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWArH_0gWywsij00

12 / 40DPPed// Wikimedia

#29. Arizona

– Moved from West Virginia to Arizona in 2019: 237
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to West Virginia in 2019: 356
— #46 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rxjs7_0gWywsij00

13 / 40Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#28. Washington

– Moved from West Virginia to Washington in 2019: 275
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to West Virginia in 2019: 129
— #49 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgecP_0gWywsij00

14 / 40en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#27. California

– Moved from West Virginia to California in 2019: 303
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to West Virginia in 2019: 940
— #48 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bKqS_0gWywsij00

15 / 40Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#26. Wyoming

– Moved from West Virginia to Wyoming in 2019: 308
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wyoming to West Virginia in 2019: 0
— #43 (tie) most common destination from Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksTjP_0gWywsij00

16 / 40Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Utah

– Moved from West Virginia to Utah in 2019: 322
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Utah to West Virginia in 2019: 0
— #49 (tie) most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYjXQ_0gWywsij00

17 / 40Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#24. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from West Virginia to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 324
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington, D.C. to West Virginia in 2019: 154
— #34 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaQnF_0gWywsij00

18 / 40Canva

#23. Alaska

– Moved from West Virginia to Alaska in 2019: 355
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alaska to West Virginia in 2019: 192
— #39 most common destination from Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nP5fB_0gWywsij00

19 / 40Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#22. Illinois

– Moved from West Virginia to Illinois in 2019: 379
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to West Virginia in 2019: 380
— #48 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y57Qi_0gWywsij00

20 / 40Canva

#21. Georgia

– Moved from West Virginia to Georgia in 2019: 408
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to West Virginia in 2019: 658
— #39 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33aU5s_0gWywsij00

21 / 40JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#20. Connecticut

– Moved from West Virginia to Connecticut in 2019: 408
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Connecticut to West Virginia in 2019: 0
— #49 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439yQu_0gWywsij00

22 / 40SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Iowa

– Moved from West Virginia to Iowa in 2019: 409
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Iowa to West Virginia in 2019: 119
— #41 most common destination from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DDBD_0gWywsij00

23 / 40M Floyd // Flickr

#18. Alabama

– Moved from West Virginia to Alabama in 2019: 421
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alabama to West Virginia in 2019: 245
— #40 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veu4W_0gWywsij00

24 / 40Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#17. New Jersey

– Moved from West Virginia to New Jersey in 2019: 494
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Jersey to West Virginia in 2019: 527
— #34 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XObRs_0gWywsij00

25 / 40Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#16. Colorado

– Moved from West Virginia to Colorado in 2019: 502
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to West Virginia in 2019: 266
— #49 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTCAp_0gWywsij00

26 / 40Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#15. New York

– Moved from West Virginia to New York in 2019: 530
— 1.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to West Virginia in 2019: 546
— #43 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8QTJ_0gWywsij00

27 / 40Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Wisconsin

– Moved from West Virginia to Wisconsin in 2019: 572
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to West Virginia in 2019: 41
— #47 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068wSw_0gWywsij00

28 / 40Canva

#13. Mississippi

– Moved from West Virginia to Mississippi in 2019: 647
— 1.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Mississippi to West Virginia in 2019: 0
— #46 (tie) most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h007t_0gWywsij00

29 / 40PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#12. Michigan

– Moved from West Virginia to Michigan in 2019: 767
— 1.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to West Virginia in 2019: 316
— #41 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7bLF_0gWywsij00

30 / 40TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#11. Missouri

– Moved from West Virginia to Missouri in 2019: 829
— 2.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Missouri to West Virginia in 2019: 361
— #42 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zm1HV_0gWywsij00

31 / 40Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#10. Kentucky

– Moved from West Virginia to Kentucky in 2019: 983
— 2.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kentucky to West Virginia in 2019: 1,518
— #15 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhkyJ_0gWywsij00

32 / 40Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Texas

– Moved from West Virginia to Texas in 2019: 1,059
— 2.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to West Virginia in 2019: 927
— #46 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKnmG_0gWywsij00

33 / 40Imilious // Wikicommons

#8. Tennessee

– Moved from West Virginia to Tennessee in 2019: 1,235
— 3.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to West Virginia in 2019: 402
— #40 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDauP_0gWywsij00

34 / 40Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#7. South Carolina

– Moved from West Virginia to South Carolina in 2019: 1,559
— 3.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,882
— #11 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8Xvb_0gWywsij00

35 / 40Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Florida

– Moved from West Virginia to Florida in 2019: 2,186
— 5.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to West Virginia in 2019: 3,052
— #34 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7Nm2_0gWywsij00

36 / 40Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#5. North Carolina

– Moved from West Virginia to North Carolina in 2019: 2,950
— 7.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,515
— #26 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qOPO_0gWywsij00

37 / 40ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#4. Pennsylvania

– Moved from West Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,763
— 9.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to West Virginia in 2019: 5,706
— #14 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRDvI_0gWywsij00

38 / 40Famartin // Wikicommons

#3. Maryland

– Moved from West Virginia to Maryland in 2019: 4,933
— 12.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Maryland to West Virginia in 2019: 3,976
— #11 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVtV3_0gWywsij00

39 / 40Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#2. Virginia

– Moved from West Virginia to Virginia in 2019: 5,518
— 13.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to West Virginia in 2019: 6,008
— #14 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGpqr_0gWywsij00

40 / 40Canva

#1. Ohio

– Moved from West Virginia to Ohio in 2019: 6,056
— 15.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to West Virginia in 2019: 4,985
— #16 most common destination from Ohio

Lobbyists Crime
1d ago

Escape the over taxed poverty degrade state ran by lobbyists bribery politicians while to can.

#West Virginia#Arkansas#Arizona#Colorado#Kansas#Americans#The Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau
