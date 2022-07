"Our forests were designed to have fire naturally move through them. And we took that natural process away from our environment and then we built a whole bunch of houses in it at the end of narrow, windy roads and steep canyons," said Jess Moore, risk reduction coordinator for Evergreen Fire Rescue. Moore has been heading up the department's efforts to get people and neighborhoods to sign on to mitigate their property. "We've created an overgrown forest that now becomes far more susceptible to disease and infestation. That is creating a lot of die-off within our forest stands," Moore explained. With...

EVERGREEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO