Philadelphia, PA

Pedestrian hit, killed on Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia's Frankford section

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
Officials said a man in his 60s was hit and killed near Church Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia's Frankford section are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on Aramingo Avenue in the city's Frankford section on Wednesday.

Officials said a man in his 60s was hit and killed near Church Street at about 10:30 a.m.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of the road while police investigated.

The driver stayed at the scene.

