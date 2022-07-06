ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planning Your Trip to The Wisconsin State Fair

By Hannah Carter
MyStateline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re talking to Tess from the Wisconsin State Fair about...

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 1

Related
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Best Lake In Wisconsin

There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Kids discover alligator in Wisconsin's Long Lake

CHINATOWN, Wis. -- It was a scaly discovery in a Wisconsin lake for a group of kids who found an alligator swimming in Long Lake.The lake is located near Sheboygan and Fond Du Lac counties.The alligator was not very big, but still big enough to cause quite a stir.An animal rescue team has the reptile now. They say he probably was released into the lake by his owner or simply got away.A representative from the rescue team said this the fourth alligator they've retrieved.The rescue says the owner has a week to claim the animal or it will go to a sanctuary.
LONG LAKE, MN
wxpr.org

A Wisconsin wildlife advocate questions training methods used for bear hunting

Over the next several weeks, Wisconsin's bear hunters will be training their hounds on free-roaming black bears in preparation for this fall's bear-hunting season. Wisconsin's bear-hounding season goes from mid-September to mid-October, but the bearhound training period starts in July and runs through August. During training and the main hounding season, hunters use bait to attract bears.
WISCONSIN STATE
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Alarming number of fish dying in Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.— The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned fishermen not to touch any dead or sick fish they see in the Fox River or Bay of Green Bay. The warning comes after hundreds of dead were discovered floating down the river. Jason Breeggemann, the Wisconsin DNR’s Green Bay area fisheries biologist, said the first sightings of dead fish were reported June 18.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

State Patrol: No Need for Excessive Speed on Wisconsin Highways

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Wisconsin State Patrol’s July Law of the Month reminds drivers that when speed increases, dangers on the roads increase. You’re probably not a racecar driver, and you’re not on a racetrack. The State Patrol is reminding drivers there’s no need for excessive speed on Wisconsin highways. Sergeant Clint Beck says speed-related crashes were up 10-percent across the state last year.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Four Wisconsin residents defy the odds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Wisconsin residents hit the jackpot all at the same time. According to the Wisconsin Lottery, four lucky Wisconsinites won SuperCash!’s top prize of $350,000. This rare feat has only happened two other times in the last five years. The first time four players won...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Minnesota, Wisconsin Authorities Work Together On Body Found In Mississippi River

The Winona County Sheriff’s Department and the Winona Dive Rescue in Minnesota team have been working with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin after the discovery of a woman’s body Tuesday. Fishermen spotted the 61-year-old victim’s body and made the report at about 4:00 p-m. She had been identified but her name isn’t being released yet. The location of the body was determined to be on the Wisconsin side of the state line. Authorities in Buffalo County are handling the investigation.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
TMJ4 News

Wisconsin hiker found dead at New Mexico's White Sands National Park

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while visiting White Sands National Park has been found dead, authorities said Friday. New Mexico state police and officials at the southern New Mexico park reported that rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar of Wausau, Wisconsin, earlier this week after a search was initiated over the holiday weekend. A military helicopter and state and federal officers helped with the effort.
WAUSAU, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Wisconsin hospital scored the highest.
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Wisconsin responds to Biden executive order on abortion

Local reaction to the ruling that unmanned boxes are illegal. Elevated Access will transport people to states where abortion is legal. Political parties react to the ruling that unmanned ballot boxes are illegal. Updated: 5 hours ago. An update on the fire at Warehouse Specialists.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Several area beaches closed due to elevated E. coli levels

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Here's a warning for anyone hoping to cool off at the beach. We're learning that four area beaches are closed due to elevated bacteria levels. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says beaches in Milwaukee, South Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha are not safe for swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Voter Eligibility Cards To Arrive In Wisconsin Mailboxes

Wisconsin residents who aren’t registered to vote – but appear to be eligible – will start receiving official postcards in the mail. The postcards from the Wisconsin Elections Commission will include information about registering to vote online, plus a list of deadlines. They will consist of a toll-free number for a call center where more information will be available. People can choose to register by mail, at their local clerk’s office, or at their polling place on Election Day if they don’t want to complete the process online.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com

Haaland tour casts light on Native boarding school abuses

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit Oklahoma on Saturday for the first stop on a yearlong nationwide tour to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

