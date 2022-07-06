Family of Parade Suspect’s Only Friend: ‘It Blows My Mind’
By Kate Briquelet
Daily Beast
3 days ago
Michele Rebollar remembers the moment during her son Anthony LaPorte’s funeral when Bobby Crimo—now charged with massacring seven people and wounding two dozen others at a Chicago suburb’s Fourth of July parade—stood up to speak. It was August 2017, and the long-haired, awkward Crimo described...
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Friends, neighbors and dignitaries paid their respects Saturday to the family of Eduardo Uvaldo, one of the seven people who were killed in the attack on a July Fourth parade near Chicago. Uvaldo, who would have turned 70 on Friday, was a native of Mexico who first moved to the United States when he was 15. In an obituary, he was remembered for his love of his large family — he was survived by his wife, Maria, four daughters, four siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “He was funny, charming, handsome, caring, and most importantly loving,” his obituary read. “His presence brought happiness to each family member.” Outside the visitation at The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan, attendee Lilia Cervantes told reporters that she had known Uvaldo for 20 years and had worked with him for 11 years.
July 9 (UPI) -- The first funerals were held for victims of the July 4th parade shooting that killed seven people and injured dozens of others in Highland Park, near Chicago, as police reports detail domestic disputes between the shooter's parents. Jacquelyn "Jacki" Sundheim, 63, and Steve Straus, 88, both...
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Mourners filed into a private service in Waukegan Saturday morning for Eduardo Uvaldo, one of the seven victims of the Highland Park parade massacre. Family going to the Highland Park Fourth of July parade with his grandchildren was a yearly tradition for Uvaldo, a 69-year-old grandfather and great-grandfather, a. A photo shows him at a past parade wearing his patriotic red, white and blue flag shorts. "It was his favorite holiday," Jackie Tapia, a spokesperson for Uvaldo's family. "It was something that, as long as the grandkids were happy, he was there." Uvaldo died after he was shot in the head and arm at the parade. His wife Maria was hit by bullet fragments. Their 13-year-old grandson was shot in the arm. Both have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.The retired warehouse maintenance worker left behind his wife, four daughters, 13 grandchildren and six grandchildren. He would have celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday.
BIG LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Big Lake police are warning parents to monitor their children’s cell phone activity after they say an 18-year-old man took a Greyhound bus from Chicago to Big Lake, equipped with gifts and flowers to meet an 11-year-old girl. According to the Big Lake...
An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother, his family said Friday. Doctors don’t think Cooper Roberts suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest, the family announced in a statement Friday that confirmed he is paralyzed from the waist down. The boy was removed from the ventilator. He is in serious condition and is in a great deal of pain, but improving. He and his twin brother, Luke, loved the Fourth of July parade in their Chicago suburb.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — (AP) — Bobby Shapiro ran down Central Avenue in socks, moving toward the street corner where gunfire had erupted just moments before. At first, he only wanted to confirm that what he was hearing was real — a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park.
A 26-year-old man was physically attacked and robbed while walking in Lincoln Park early Saturday. The crime is part of a sharp increase in robberies across the local police district, where there have been over 200 hold-ups so far this year. Chicago police said a 26-year-old man was walking in...
HOUSTON, Texas -- Days after barely escaping the Highland Park mass shooting with their children, a Houston family is sharing their survival story. Valerie Dieterich grew up in Highland Park, Illinois. Her parents still live there. On this 4th of July, she was excited to bring her husband Tracy and their two daughters to enjoy the town's celebrations.
CHICAGO – The Highland Park Independence Day parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III‘s mother had a troubled past marred by abuse allegations against her ex-boyfriend and other run-ins with the law, according to court documents. Denise Pesina, 48, also allegedly left Crimo III, 21, in a hot car...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Barricades were removed in downtown Highland Park on Saturday, allowing residents to return to the scene of Monday's parade massacre for the first time. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, people were seen opening up their downtown shops for the first time in days. They were starting to board up windows that were damaged during the mass shooting, and cleaning up what was inside. But families were also seen taking their first steps downtown since the massacre that killed seven people and injured dozens more during the Highland Park July 4th parade. The once-vibrant downtown...
CHICAGO - A man self-transported to the hospital after being shot in Roseland. The shooting occurred in the 8800 block of South Princeton. At about 10:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man self-transported to an area hospital after being shot in the stomach and arm, police said. He was listed in fair...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- On Monday, July 4th, a teenage girl got a chilling call. Her parents had been shot. Those parents, Mike and Marcia Moran, were at the July 4th parade in Highland Park. They attend the parade every year – but this was the first year their two teenage kids elected to stay home.
Mourners on Friday remembered a woman who worked tirelessly planning events at her synagogue in the first formal service to be held for the seven people killed by the gunman who opened fire on a July Fourth parade. Synagogue members at North Shore Congregation Israel near the Chicago suburb of...
A father of three is telling the story of how his family survived thanks to his wife's quick thinking in the middle of chaos when a 21-year-old gunman opened fire during a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing seven people and injuring over 30 more. Shawn Cotreau,...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators continue to dig into the guns purchased by Highland Park July 4th parade massacre suspect Bobby Crimo III. As CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker reported Friday, we now know exactly when the assault rifles prosecutors said he used were purchased. Authorities said once the suspect got his Firearm Owners Identification card, it didn't take him long to get his weapons. The FOID card gave the suspect in the mass shooting the legal right to buy guns came in January 2020. Sources told the CBS 2 Investigators it was just one...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint when the sun was still up in the Gage Park neighborhood this week – and it turns out the gunman could be linked to other armed robberies on the city's Southwest Side.
As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Friday night, police believe the same car is involved in two brazen armed robberies – with the targets being elderly people walking by alleys or pulling into garages.
One of the victims was a grandfather, who recalled his fear when he was held up at gunpoint on Wednesday evening.
"Frozen – like complete shock, just completely...
Angela Gregg’s 4-year-old son, Mychal Moultry Jr., known to loved ones as MJ, was killed by a stray bullet while getting his hair braided last year during Labor Day weekend in Chicago’s South Side neighborhood Woodlawn. She remembers him as a genius who was set to skip ahead...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Highland Park resident who saw the gunman firing on the parade crowd and narrowly escaped being shot himself is sharing his story. He is also making it his mission to improve the state's red flag laws in hopes of possibly preventing the next shooting.
