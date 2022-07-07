ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich Police latest town to investigate hateful flyers left in yards

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
IPSWICH, Mass. — There are now three towns where hate flyers have been discovered—the latest in Ipswich. Police and local leaders there are now investigating who left them in people’s yards and why.

Some residents discovered flyers from the Nationalist Social Club inside a plastic bag. Police say the flyers are an attempt at recruiting members to the club, which the Anti-Defamation League describes as a neo-Nazi group with small chapters in New England.

The group has been known to post racist graffiti and deface Black Lives Matter signs. Police believe the group left similar flyers in nearby Hamilton. A different group left behind similar messages in Chatham this past week as well.

As Ipswich Police investigate the incident in their town, interim Town Manager Mary Gallivan says the town rejects hatred in all forms.

“This is a welcoming community where partnerships, diversity, and unity are among what makes this a great place to live. I hope anyone attempting to spread hatred will stay out of our community,” said Gallivan

The incidents in the three towns follow the march by the white supremacist group the Patriot Front in Boston over the weekend where a man was assaulted. Boston Police continue to investigate that incident and the mayor has spoken out against their actions.

Ipswich says no residents reported having any interactions with members of the group. But if residents have doorbell cameras or any type of security camera around their house, they want them to review the video from the past week to help police identify who has been leaving hateful flyers all over town.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call Ipswich Police at 978-356-4343.

