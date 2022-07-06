ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Severe storm rips through Staunton area

wina.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAUNTON (WINA) – With a flood watch is in effect until 5 Thursday morning in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area, severe storms left their footprint Wednesday afternoon in...

wina.com

WHSV

Staunton storm cleanup continues alongside forecast of more rain

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Just last weekend, Gypsy Hill Park played host to thousands of people for Happy Birthday America. Wednesday night, a severe storm battered the western side of Staunton. Now, access to the park remains limited. 13,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power, and trees and powerlines came...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Staunton programs impacted by severe thunderstorm

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Most City of Staunton offices and facilities remain open, while many parks and recreation programs are canceled Thursday due to residual impact and cleanup from severe thunderstorms that swept through the area on Wednesday afternoon. Camp Staunton is operating on a normal schedule, and pickup and...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Severe thunderstorm warning, flood watch in effect for region

The National Weather Service in Sterling has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. for a number of counties and cities in Western and Central Virginia. The warning includes the counties of Albemarle, Nelson and Augusta, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. Areas impacted could include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Dominion Energy handling power outages in Staunton area

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Dominion Energy is reporting outages due to a severe storm that moved from Churchville, to Staunton, and then to Fishersville and WAynesboro. To report an outage in your area, click here. We appreciate all of your photos and details of the storm damage. Remember to only...
STAUNTON, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Nelson County in central Virginia West central Albemarle County in central Virginia The southeastern City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Staunton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County crash on I-81 South cleared

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As of 4:50 p.m., VDOT reports this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 274.8 in Shenandoah County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. Traffic backups are approximately 11.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

Three airlifted to UVa in Rockingham County crash

SHENANDOAH (WINA) – Three people were airlifted to UVA Medical Center after a single-car, Monday afternoon crash in Rockingham County. A car carrying three people was traveling on a country road just west of the town of Shenandoah when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side, where it collided with an embankment and overturned.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Area of Linda Lane reopened after gas leak incident

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Linda Ln between E Market Street and Country Club Road has reopened after a gas leak. According to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia, they received a call around 12:15 for a gas line being struck on Linda Ln in the area of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Crews...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Mass casualty incident at Augusta Health involving chemical exposure

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health has received four patients from Springdale Apartments in Waynesboro who have experienced a chemical exposure, according to an Augusta Health spokesperson. Assessment of the patients is in process and WHSV is heading to the area to learn more. Stay with us on-air and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
