Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered for the victims of the Highland Park Shooting. This is in accordance with the presidential proclamation. She is directing that flags be immediately lowered and flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9th. She noted this is in remembrance of the horrid tragedy that occurred in Highland Park, Illinois. She also said during this difficult time she calls upon the people of Alabama to “uplift the victims of this tragedy in prayer.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO