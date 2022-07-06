ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Look: Iowa Football Players Release Significant Announcement

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Iowa Football has officially launched the "Iowa City NIL Club" initiative. It was reportedly developed to allow Hawkeye fans to have more access to the football program....

thespun.com

Comments / 1

247Sports

Iowa Football: CBS Sports ranks Kirk Ferentz, Big Ten coaches

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in college football. Despite that, Ferentz might be hitting the prime of his coaching career. He's consistently recruiting better than ever, the Hawkeyes are winning games and he has signed a contract extension through the 2029 season. Earlier this week,...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Father of UI basketball commit dies two days after accident that left family injured

The father of a University of Iowa women’s basketball commit has died two days after being injured in a car accident that also injured his wife and two children. WLKY-TV in Louisville reports Trey Jones succumbed to his injuries Thursday afternoon. Jones, his wife Amy, and the couple’s two children, daughter Ava and son Creek, were all injured when they were hit by an impaired driver on a Louisville sidewalk Tuesday night. The family, who lives in Kansas, was in town for a basketball tournament in which Ava was playing. Just days earlier Ava had committed to play basketball for the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

This week’s JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week is Sigourney’s Bo Schmidt. The senior helped the Savage baseball team get past Wayne 2-0 in a class 1A district semifinal by throwing 6 1/3 innings of shutout ball and smashing a home run to left. Congrats Bo!
SIGOURNEY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Hotdoggers and Wienermobile ‘ketchup’ with the QC

Local 4 News got to ketchup with the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Friday morning, and two super friendly Hotdoggers, who clearly attack their job with relish. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is in the Quad Cities this weekend, and the two young staffers who are touring the Midwest first parked outside the Hy-Vee at 53rd Street and Utica Ridge in Davenport, offering big smiles, lots of puns and a spin at a wheel to win Oscar Mayer-themed prizes (including hats, tote bags, “wiener whistles,” stickers, and coupons for Oscar Mayer bacon, lunch meat and hot dogs.
DAVENPORT, IA
Government Technology

Cedar Rapids Suspends Summer Programs Amid Cyber Investigation

(TNS) — A ransomware attack to extort payment or a data breach to obtain information are two possible types of cyber incursions the Cedar Rapids Community School District could be working this week to solve after discovering an incident over the weekend, an Iowa cybersecurity expert says. The district...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

Third carbon dioxide pipeline proposed for Iowa

Des Moines, IA- A group seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline to service eastern Iowa ethanol plants has asked state regulators for a schedule of public meetings. Radio Iowa reports that Wolf Carbon Solutions is proposing a pipeline with branches that would run from the ADM plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton with the carbon dioxide ending up in Decatur, Illinois.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Football
KCCI.com

Body of missing Iowa woman found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a missing person in Lockridge, according to a news release. A search party consisting of members of the Lockridge Fire Department, CARE Ambulance and citizens was able to locate the body of Doris Dian Crocker that evening.
LOCKRIDGE, IA
98.1 KHAK

A CR Restaurant Will Begin Serving Food at Another Area Bar

Get ready for loose meat sandwiches on the Southwest side of Cedar Rapids!. Earlier this week, Loosies in Cedar Rapids teased a big announcement on Facebook. If your guess is a second location, you're kind of right! The restaurant, located at 1611 32nd St NE, revealed yesterday (July 6th) that they will begin serving food out of another Cedar Rapids bar & restaurant this weekend. The announcement reads:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

3-year-old Iowa boy dies following shooting

CORALVILLE, Iowa — A three-year-old boy wounded during a shooting at a Coralville apartment complex over the weekend has died. The shooting happened around 12:19 Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Boston Way, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found three-year-old Damaria Sanders suffering […]
CORALVILLE, IA
iowa.media

Scott County Dems say ‘extremists’ used ‘physical tactics’ to bully them in parade by throwing water balloons at them

The Scott County Democrats are crying foul over children throwing water balloons at them during a Fourth of July parade. “On Sunday, as the Scott County Democrats walked in the annual Bettendorf Independence Day Parade, area radicalized right extremists made a show of intimidating and bullying our members,” the Scott County Democrats wrote. “The extremists claimed it was ‘all in good fun’ — which is exactly what bullies always say.”
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Williamsburg altercation continues at Coralville hotel, leading to Parnell man’s arrest

An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
CORALVILLE, IA
ourquadcities.com

With COVID-19 cases back on the rise, new antiviral pill available in QCA

COVID-19 cases are back on the rise across Illinois and Iowa, but new treatments could keep future outbreaks to a minimum. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), both Rock Island and Scott Counties now have “moderate” COVID-19 transmission levels, the highest in months. However, experts say a surge similar to ones we’ve seen in the past is less likely to happen this time, with Paxlovid, Pfizer’s new antiviral COVID-19 pill, widely available.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
