Movies

John Carpenter Calls Halloween Ends a "Departure" From Past Michael Myers Movies

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis October, Halloween ends with a trick — or treat. More than four decades after she survived the Shape's Babysitter Murders, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) battles boogeyman Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) for the last time in Halloween Ends. A sequel to 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, the conclusion...

comicbook.com

Collider

10 Worst Action Movies of All Time, According to Rotten Tomatoes

When an action movie really works, there's nothing quite like it. On the occasion a gifted filmmaker presents us with characters we care about on top of high-octane, technically adroit filmmaking and stunt work, it's armrest-gripping, heart-pounding stuff in the extreme. There are such superb examples of the filmmaking craft: Mad Max: Fury Road, Aliens, Speed and even this year's mega-hitTop Gun: Maverick come to mind as among the finest action films ever made.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Watch Jamie Campbell Bower Voice Vecna Without His Scary Costume

The new season of Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix, and it featured a whole new, terrifying villain. Vecna AKA Henry AKA One was played by Jamie Campbell Bower, and he might just be the show's scariest villain yet. In fact, it was revealed that most of the show's past horrors were created by the monster. There's been a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content featuring Bower in his Vecna costume, but a new video shared by the actor focuses more on the character's sinister voice.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Drag Me to Hell Could Be Turned Into a Serious Horror Movie

Anyone who wants to argue that Drag Me to Hell was anything but a horror comedy might need to watch the movie again and take a good look at the delivery and the content that was used to tell the story. In the true Raimi tradition, it was over the top and ridiculous as hell, but it managed to entertain a few people and was even approved of by the critics. It does however feel that if Raimi hadn’t been the one behind the camera it might not have fared quite as well. If one takes note it does kind of follow a pattern that one of Raimi’s other movies, Evil Dead, also contains. The boyfriend and the girlfriend are a similar to those seen in Evil Dead, but instead of taking on the hero’s story with the boyfriend, we get to see the story from the girlfriend’s point of view, which in this case is anything but pleasant as Christine is a woman with a few issues but who is otherwise seen by the audience as someone who is angling for a promotion, is conscious of her weight, and is bound to do whatever she needs to to get her life where she wants it to be.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Duffer Brothers React to Millie Bobby Brown Calling Them "Sensitive Sallies" For Not Killing More Characters

The fourth season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix, marking the penultimate season of the beloved series. The final two episodes dropped last week and there were some big deaths that had some fans crying and other fans cheering online. However, not as many characters died as folks initially thought. While most fans were sighing with relief when the season ended, there's one person who wanted a little more bloodshed. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) spoke with The Wrap back in May and called Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, "sensitive Sallies" for not killing more characters like Game of Thrones.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Episode of ‘Masters of Horror’ Too Extreme to Air in the US

It was 2002 when horror filmmaker Mick Garris met with a bunch of directors to discuss his plans for a horror anthology series. The premise he pitched was to give each director relative creative freedom to tell an hour-long story that would terrify audiences. The first episode of Masters of Horror aired in 2005 on Showtime. In total, the show ran for two seasons between 2005 and 2007 with thirteen episodes in each season. Horror legends including Tobe Hooper, Dario Argento, John Carpenter, John Landis, and Joe Dante directed episodes, and Garris himself directed two episodes in the show’s run. Prolific Japanese director Takashi Miike was invited to direct an episode entitled “Imprint,” inspired by the novel by Shimako Iwai. However, the episode never aired on Showtime due to concerns it was too disturbing. During the filming of “Imprint,” Miike claimed to have checked with the show’s producers that he was not going too far with the episode. Even Garris deemed it to be the most disturbing piece of horror he has ever seen.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

‘The Little Rascals’: Norman Chaney, AKA ‘Chubsy-Ubsy,’ Lived a Short and Sad Life

There is something so bizarre about the fact that The Little Rascals, beloved for generations for its celebration of the joy of childhood, also has so much pain associated with its history. Many of its young performers were taken away by circumstances beyond their control, while others descended down paths of self-destruction. Norman Chaney — who memorably informed us in the film short “Love Business” that he preferred to be called Chubsy-Ubsy and was part of Our Gang in the days before Spanky, Alfalfa or Darla — was definitely part of the former.
MOVIES
Distractify

Get to Know the Real-Life Characters Who Inspired 'Goodfellas'

There’s a reason why the 1990's Goodfellas is among the crème de la crème of crime movies. Aside from shining a light on New York City gangster culture, the Martin Scorsese film shows just how these enterprising men lived their lives on their own terms — before their inevitable downfalls. Most people believe that criminals shouldn't be able to enjoy the fruits of their crimes, but these guys brought in serious coins from their businesses and then some.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

12 Marvel Heroes That Can Never Appear in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already bigger than any reasonable Marvel fan could have ever imagined it would get just a decade ago. Obscure Marvel heroes like Shang-Chi and the Guardians of the Galaxy have gotten their own movies; even less-known characters have shown up in other films and TV shows. Be honest: Did you ever think you might see a live-action version of Black Knight? Of Man-Ape? Of Taserface?!? Of course not! It’s gotten to the point where it sometimes seems like any Marvel character could show up in anything at any time.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Reportedly Begins Filming

Skeleton Crew – the new Star Wars TV series that no one saw coming – is reportedly already in production. Skeleton Crew was first announced for Disney+ on Star Wars Day 2022 back in the spring; fans were shocked to learn that the series was even a thing; that Spider-Man Home Trilogy director Jon Watts will be shaping it; and that Jude Law will be starring in it. The concept art from the series has been exciting for a lot of fans, as it shows four young characters from a galaxy far, far, away about to embark on some kind of Amblin-style space adventure.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

The Dark Knight Trilogy Actor is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play Doctor Doom

After two failed attempts by Fox to establish the Fantastic Four as a formidable superhero team, Marvel fans have seemingly lost faith that they'll ever see a proper live-action adaptation of comic book's so-called First Family. However, all that changed when Marvel Studios officially confirmed in 2020 that Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing are all coming to the MCU.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Mission: Impossible’ Writer Reveals Reason Tom Cruise Had Original Characters Killed Off

In 1996, Tom Cruise’s then-brand-new production company, Cruise/Wagner brought one classic TV series to the big screen with the first Mission: Impossible film. Fans were eagerly awaiting this production but they soon realized the story would veer away from the series quite a bit when the filmmakers kill off nearly the entire Mission: Impossible team during the film’s first few moments.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Adapting Stephen King's Dolan's Cadillac: The 2010 Revenge Thriller Sees Christian Slater Buried Alive

There is a broad spectrum when it comes to the development time of Stephen King adaptations. Some projects are able to come together lightning quick – like John Carpenter’s Christine, which hit theaters just eight months after the 1983 novel arrived on bookstore shelves. Arguably the most notable title at the other extreme is The Stand, which spent 16 years in various forms of pre-production before becoming a miniseries in 1994, but Dolan’s Cadillac is another King project that had a devil of a time getting into principal photography.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Get Married

Beloved actors Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man, The Virgin Suicides) and Jesse Plemons (Friday Night Lights, Breaking Bad) have tied the knot. The news was broken by Page Six on Friday, with sources telling the outlet that the pair got married at the GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica last weekend. Dunst and Plemons first met on the set of the FX series Fargo in 2015, and then began dating in 2016. They have reportedly been engaged since January of 2017, and have two children together — Ennis, who was born in 2018, and James Robert, who was born in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Metallica Shuts Down Fan For Trying to Gatekeep "Master of Puppets"

The fourth season of Stranger Things featured some great storytelling with lots of terror and excitement, but one of the most talk-about things this season has been the soundtrack. Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" shot up the music charts thanks to Stranger Things and earned the musician millions in royalties. The season also featured an epic Metallica moment when Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played "Master of Puppets" in order to distract the demobats in the Upside Down. Metallica has since reacted to the moment, and recently shut down a fan for trying to gatekeep their music.
MUSIC

