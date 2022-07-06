ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Cube Says Lil Wayne Is The Best Rapper Alive: 'His Metaphors Are Otherworldly'

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
HipHopDX.com
Cover picture for the articleWhen asked to list his GOAT rapper, Ice Cube didn’t shy away from giving Lil Wayne his well-earned flowers. “It’s hard to beat Lil Wayne,” Cube said while interviewing on the podcast On The Guest List. “His metaphors are otherworldly. As far as lyrics and can make hits, you know. Has...

