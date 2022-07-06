ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CA

Recall petitions against L.A. County DA Gascón delivered

By Carlos Saucedo
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qgvz2_0gWyunck00

Dozens of supporters of the campaign to recall L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón gathered outside the county’s Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office in Norwalk on Wednesday.

Organizers said hundreds of thousands of signatures were being submitted, potentially enough to force a recall.

They need more than 566,000 valid signatures to put Gascón’s political fate in the hands of voters this November.

Organizers say they surpassed that amount.

Critics have attacked Gascón for not prosecuting certain low-level misdemeanors, calling him soft on crime.

Victim advocates say criminals have more rights than victims themselves.

Gascón calls the campaign to oust him misleading.

“I am very committed to community safety,” the DA said. “I understand there are national trends. But I understand at the end of the day, this is about crime here. We are concerned. The community is angry. People are upset. I am too, so there’s no question we have problems here. The problem becomes when misinformation leads to putting the blame for crime increases in our community on the DA’s office when we know that isn’t the case.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 10

Art Mason
3d ago

This guy is the cause of out of control crime in LA. And his policies caused the murder of the two police officers a few weeks ago.He must go.

Reply(1)
15
nonyabuisness
2d ago

this evil person has destroyed lives, communities and the integrity of our justice system. people should feel vindicated when bad things happen and not criminalized for wanting justice. time to take out the trash and make room for order and justice.

Reply
6
steel
3d ago

Gascon is so bad, even San Francisco ran him out of the city.

Reply(1)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Election officials say Gascón recall campaign delivers 715,833 signatures

County election officials said Saturday that 715,833 signatures were submitted in the effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said his office has completed the first step in the review of the petitions submitted Wednesday, and is now working on the review and verification of the signatures, which must be completed no later than August 17.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Villanueva fires back as supervisors eye removal power

LOS ANGELES — One day after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors made public a proposal that could give them the power to remove an elected sheriff from office for cause, Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s re-election campaign fired back, Friday — saying the supervisors have “no business” seeking such authority.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Norwalk, CA
Government
The Friday Flyer

City being shifted to new county district

The Riverside County Board Maps will be changing soon. If you reside within a city, the changes won’t impact you as much (until you need help with a county-wide service), but changes are coming, including a new district for the City of Canyon Lake. On Jan. 1, the following...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KABC

‘Buy a Tesla’ Buttigieg meets with Mayor ‘Months-waiting-for-Ambassadorship’ Garcetti at LAX

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles International and Long Beach airports are getting federal dollars for infrastructure improvements. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg walked the grounds of LAX today with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city dignitaries. He pledged money that was approved yesterday as part of the federal infrastructure law. One-billion dollars is earmarked for 85 airports nationwide. LAX will receive 50-million dollars and Long Beach 10-point-six million. The money will augment the cost of upgrades at both airports over the next five years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Report: Riverside County failed Turpin children

The social services system “failed” 13 children who were rescued after being starved, shackled and horribly abused by their parents at a Southern California home for years, according to a report released Friday. Some of the Turpin children of Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, were forced to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

Because Citizens Were Armed

Sorrowfully but unsurprisingly, Highland Park - which banned assault weapons in 2013 and fought off legal challenges until a 2015 Supreme Court ruling - was not the only site of gun violence over the July 4 weekend. There were shootings in Philly, New York, Kansas City, Tacoma, Wash., Richmond and Manassas, Va., etc. But Highland Park was the most deadly, and - those overturned lawn chairs on a glad parade route - the most dystopian. As usual, credit for the carnage, large and small, goes to a blood-soaked, ever-shameless NRA, happy to take it. Even as Highland Park residents were still sheltering in place during the manhunt for Crimo, the NRA posted - and kept online - a staggeringly tone-deaf missive. “The only reason you’re celebrating Independence Day is because citizens were armed," says a voiceover with a bald eagle image. "Happy Fourth of July from the National Rifle Association.” Adds a tweet, “We are a country because of brave souls with guns who valued and fought for liberty and freedom.” Shannon Watts of MomsDemand on the horror of a kid on a rooftop in "sniper position" picking off parade-goers: "This isn’t freedom; it’s terrorism.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

OC cases, deaths in big surge

After a sharp decline on Tuesday, the pace of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Orange County more than doubled in Friday’s report. According to the county health care agency, for the period of July 5-7, confirmed new cases were at 4,583. That’s a rounded average of 1,528, compared to Tuesday’s average of 666.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
HeySoCal

4 women arrested at downtown Los Angeles ‘die-in’ protesting abortion ruling

Four women were arrested in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday at a protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion. The group RiseUp4AbortionRights staged a “die in” Wednesday morning, in which the four demonstrators chained themselves to the front of City Hall in a “river of fake blood,” and wore bloody pants “to represent the women who will die due to the Supreme Court ruling overturning the legal right to abortion,” organizers said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD officer sues over sergeant’s alleged inappropriate remarks

A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging a sergeant caused her emotional distress by mocking her for being pregnant while speaking to other officers. Serena Zavala’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges discrimination and harassment. She seeks unspecified damages. A representative for the City Attorney’s Office...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Charges filed against alleged ‘South American Theft Group’: VCDA

Six Colombians have been charged with burglary and criminal conspiracy after a series of thefts in Ventura County, District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced in a Friday press release. Laura Maria Gaona Espinosa, 25, 34-year-old Yesid Garzon Herrera, 24-year-old Kevin Andres Parra Nino, 37-year-old Brayan Giraldo Taborda, 36-year-old Johan Martin Rivera Zambrano and 35-year-old John Jaruvy […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
precinctreporter.com

Renter Homelessness, Providers Brace for Worst

Renter protections ended last Thursday in California, leaving community advocates worried that if it’s not already on the radar of local leadership, it will be soon. Felicia Jones with Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement is bracing for the inevitable fallout of the end of the eviction moratorium with countless thousands of renters in the lurch of pending evictions in California.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy