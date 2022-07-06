ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YG, Tyga & 21 Savage ft. Bia “Run,” Kevin Gates “I Don’t Hit It With The Fork” & More | Daily Visuals 7.6.22

 3 days ago

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

It feels like it’s been a minute since we’ve heard from YG, Tyga, and 21 Savage but the trio has come together to drop some new ish and a hella entertaining video.

For their Bia-assisted visuals to “Run,” YG and Tyga get their White Chicks on and dress up like white women to rob a bank and flee the scene while 21 Savage sits in the control room and Bia causes a diversion… kinda. Speaking of which, wasn’t the Wayne brothers supposed to do a sequel to White Chicks ?

From LA to the South, Kevin Gates gets it poppin’ in the lab, and in his latest clip to “I Don’t Hit It With The Fork” terrorizes the camera in the studio while dropping his bars and recording the cut. Not a single fork or knife was in the video. There were hella bottles and plastic cups though.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Joey Bada$$, Soulja Boy, and more.

YG, TYGA & 21 SAVAGE FT. BIA – “RUN”

KEVIN GATES – “I DON’T HIT IT WITH THE FORK”

JOEY BADA$$ – “WHERE I BELONG”

SOULJA BOY – “ON GANG”

RUSS – “PADDINGTON FREESTYLE”

KEY GLOCK – “DIAPERS”

YUNGEEN ACE – “MERCH IT”

RUBI ROSE – “WIFEY”

B YOUNG FT. BNXN – “OCEAN”

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fork#21 Savage#White Chicks#Bnxn
