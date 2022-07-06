ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, VT

Brandon artist wins The Vermont Prize for Afrofuturistic art

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

Visual artist, graffiti scholar, and educator Will Kasso Condry of Brandon has been selected as the first recipient of The Vermont Prize, a new endeavor aimed at celebrating and supporting the best visual art being made in Vermont today.

A collaborative initiative of the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC), Burlington City Arts (BCA), The Current of Stowe and the Hall Art Foundation in Reading, The Vermont Prize is juried by one representative from each of the four partner organizations and one special guest juror.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZa4b_0gWyuZDS00

This year’s guest juror, Kelly Baum, the Cynthia Hazen Polsky and Leon Polsky Curator of Contemporary Art at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, said “Will Kasso Condry impresses in every way. Premised on deeply held ethical beliefs, his visually stunning, highly chromatic, labor-intensive drawings and paintings take their inspiration from Afrofuturism, a philosophy that privileges Black agency, creativity, and excellence, forging a political and aesthetic language that serves as a corrective to past and present wrongs. Condry is an exceptional artist doing exceptional work in and for Vermont.”

“I use my art to weave the rich and layered stories of the African diaspora as an Afrofuturistic artist and educator,” Condry wrote in an artist statement. “Be it fantastical or rooted in our current reality, my work reflects the multitude of dimensions and experiences Black people navigate. I want the observer to be transported within a universe filled with infinite possibilities; to understand that the Black imagination is our key to liberation, and that Black joy is the root that binds it all.”

Born and raised in Trenton, New Jersey, Condry studied fine art and illustration at The College of New Jersey as a first-generation college student. He furthered his education with graffiti artist Daniel “POSE 2” Hopkins and muralist Dave McShane of Mural Arts Philadelphia. For over 20 years, he has worked with young people through a variety of community organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club and SAGE Coalition. He has served as artist-in-residence at Princeton University and Middlebury College. With Jennifer Herrera Condry and Alexa Herrera Condry, he founded Juniper Creative Arts, a Vermont-based Black and Dominican family collective that “uses visual art to uplift the voices of people on the margins.” His work has been shown in solo and group exhibitions, and his murals have been commissioned by public, private, and corporate clients in New Jersey, California, and Vermont.

The four jurors representing the partner organizations were BCA Curator and Director of Exhibitions Heather Ferrell, BMAC Director of Exhibitions Sarah Freeman, Hall Art Foundation Director Maryse Brand, and The Current Executive Director Rachel Moore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJGLM_0gWyuZDS00
By Alexa Herrera Condry Brandon resident Will Kasso Condry was honored for his expressing culture in art.

“It was an honor to serve as one of the jurors for the inaugural year of The Vermont Prize,” Ferrell said. “I was impressed by the breadth of creative talent, as well as the level of artistic excellence represented by the diversity of applications the jury reviewed. The Prize serves a vital need in supporting and elevating the role of artists in our community.”

Freeman and Brand also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to view work by talented artists from across Vermont.

“I was excited to learn about a lot of artists who are new to me, and I look forward to seeing even more in the future,” Freeman said.

Brand added, “The fact that it was such a tough choice speaks volumes about the caliber of the artists working in Vermont right now.”

The Vermont Prize is awarded to one artist annually. The winner is selected on the basis of artistic excellence, regardless of career stage. The winner receives $5,000, and their work is showcased and archived at vermontprize.org and on social media. Applications are accepted from visual artists currently living and working in Vermont. The Vermont Prize is open to individuals as well as collaborating artists. Artists working in any visual medium are welcome to apply. The next application deadline is March 31, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, July 9

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Saturday, July 9, 2022. Looking for a way to get those kids moving this morning? The Kids Balance Bike and Enduro races start at Bolton Valley at 9:30 a.m. The 3-6...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Celebrate the arts, celebrating Waterbury at the Waterbury Arts Fest

Head to Waterbury for its signature summer event – the Waterbury Arts Fest and Block Party! The 21st annual Waterbury Arts Fest will take place on Railroad Street behind the train station in downtown on July 8 and 9, 2022. The Waterbury Arts Fest is sponsored by dozens of local businesses.
WATERBURY, VT
Mountain Times

Rochester Chamber Music Society presents ‘French Voices’

Sunday, July 10 — ROCHESTER —The Rochester Chamber Music Society presents the Champlain Trio on Sunday, July 10 at 4 p.m. at the Rochester Federated Church. Hailed by music critic Jim Lowe of The Times Argus as “any opportunity to hear Quante, Tauble and Fukuda perform is well worth the effort.” Entitled “French Voices”, the afternoon performance includes works by Chaminade, Boulanger and Fauré. The concert is in memory of Joanna Gillespie and Joan Landis, longtime board members and supporters of the RCMS and is sponsored by Bald Mountain Theater. It’s been said that out of adversity comes opportunity, and out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Champlain Trio was formed. Violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Tauble, and pianist Hiromi Fukuda each call Vermont home and with concerts, tours, and festivals being put on hold, the spring of 2020 brought the unique opportunity to come together as an ensemble.
ROCHESTER, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Vermont Catholic, communications/development team earn 10 Catholic Media Awards

“I am thrilled that the communication team’s efforts were once again recognized, nationally, by the Catholic Media Association,” said Ellen Kane, executive director of development and communications for the Diocese of Burlington and editor of Vermont Catholic magazine. “Their dedication and faith permeate everything they create, especially the ‘eye-catching’ designs noted in the judges’ comments throughout, led by our art director, Mary-Margaret Carroll.”
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brandon, VT
State
California State
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Reading, VT
City
Stowe, VT
miltonindependent.com

Here are 4 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County

Where: 1st Republic Brewing Company, Essex Junction. Details: The 2nd Annual MMU Football Cornhole fundraiser is happening. There is a $50 team registration fee and prizes for top winners. Jamie Lee Thurston-Free Concert. When: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Where: Essex Experience Green, Essex Junction. Details: Legendary local turned Nashville...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Art Museum#Public Art#The Vermont Prize#The Current Of Stowe#The Hall Art Foundation#African#Afrofuturistic
sevendaysvt

In the Swim: Orders Are Flowing in to Vermont Pool Companies

Vermont has a lot more backyard ponds than swimming pools. Or so it looked to surveyor Jack Milbank on a pre-pandemic glider ride over the town of Stowe. That appears to be changing. In the past two and a half years, more splashes of blue — in some cases, classic aqua — have been added to the Green Mountain State landscape. Milbank has worked on five pool projects, which for him, he said, is "a lot." Nationally, pool builders have been flooded with orders — a trend that's in line with the overall home improvement surge that started in 2020.
VERMONT STATE
themaplenews.com

Syrup tasters sought for UVM experiment

UNDERHILL CENTER, Vt.—The UVM Proctor Maple Research Center is seeking participants July 19-20 for a maple syrup flavor experiment. The experiment will involve tasting several samples of pure maple syrup and assessing their flavor. To participate as a panelist, you must:. — Have experience tasting and evaluating the flavor...
UNDERHILL, VT
Mountain Times

Suicide Six to get a name change

Suicide Six in Pomfret is getting a new name this summer. The resort announced the name change in a June 28 post on its website, explaining a desire to be more sensitive to mental health issues. “Our resort team embraces the increasing awareness surrounding mental health and shares the growing...
POMFRET, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
WCAX

Lucky raccoon saved from Vermont storm drain

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A pair of alert passersby and a quick-thinking highway foreman helped a raccoon stuck in a Vermont storm drain make his escape on Tuesday. Check out the pictures from the Berlin Police Department!. They say the little guy got himself in quite a predicament, trapped by...
BERLIN, VT
glensfallschronicle.com

Vacationers’ lost dog in Glens Falls

Sandra Miranda spent Fourth of July Weekend in Glens Falls away from her family in Pittsburgh searching for their lost dog, Alfie. A year-old Australian Shepherd weighing around 10 pounds, Alfie was lost on Wednesday, June 22, while at day-care at GF-K9 on Warren Street in Glens Falls. It’s believed...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WCAX

2nd rabid fox appears in Essex County, New York

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Multiple people and animals were attacked by a rabid fox in New York’s North Country. The Essex County Health Department says it happened on Monday in Ticonderoga. They say the gray fox was “overly aggressive, drooling, and biting.” Three people -- and several pets and...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Longtime South Burlington firefighter retiring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After 35 years on the job, a local firefighter is hanging up his hat for retirement. The South Burlington Fire Department is saying so long to Captain Sacha LaScala, the city’s last serving “Legacy Firefighter.” In a post on Facebook, officials say that during the worst part of the pandemic, LaScala served as acting fire chief while the current chief was recovering from COVID. He also served as a member of the Vermont Air National Guard Fire Department attached to the 158th Fighter Wing.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont Powerball jackpot winner still hasn’t come forward

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A week after winning the $336M Powerball Jackpot in Middlebury, the lucky winner has yet to step forward. “Either they’re being thoughtful or they’re looking for it,” speculated Jack Kane of Burlington. For the first time ever, the winning ticket for the Powerball...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Addison teen heading west to national rodeo

ADDISON — After she set the best time for her team in her first run of the barrel racing event at the National High School Rodeo competition in Lincoln, Neb., last year, then-15-year-old Lea Krause of Addison hit the third barrel in her second run, which adds 5 seconds to the racer’s time. That, she said, is basically a disqualification.
ADDISON, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
541
Followers
782
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy