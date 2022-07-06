Fair Haven Friday Nights announces the 2022 schedule of events

Friday, July 8 — FAIR HAVEN — The town of Fair Haven has events planned this summer taking place in both the downtown district and the park from 6-8 p.m.

The events kickoff on Friday, July 8 downtown where a mural commissioned by the Calvi family will be unveiled. The Fair Haven Historical Society will be on hand to share some of Fair Haven’s history. The society’s two book on Fair Haven memories will also be available for purchase. While you are admiring the mural, you can listen to live music by the Hummin’ Strummin’ Ukulele Band. Activities for children include chalk art and face painting.

At each Friday night event, there will be a food truck on-site. Unfortunately, we will not be able to offer a rain date for these activities. Should there be thunder or lightning, the event will be cancelled.

Touch-a-Truck will take place on July 15. In attendance will be fire trucks, an ambulance and Red Cross van, a farm tractor and even a semi. Children and adults can learn how these vehicles help serve and/or protect our community. R2D2 will be also there! To help celebrate, visitors are encouraged to come dressed as your favorite superhero, emergency responder, or Star Wars character. Face painting will once again be available.

Other events include a corn hole competition on July 22 with live music from the ukulele group. Teams who want to participate have a small entrance fee with the first and second place winners taking home a cash prize.

A flea market will be held in the park on July 29 with live music from James Wolfe. For information on how you can secure a spot to sell items, please contact Cindy Pritchard at Finders Keepers.

Aug. 5 is family movie night. Prior to the start of the show, there will be a bike parade around the park and pony rides will be available. Free Stewart’s ice cream, too.

A second movie night will be held on Aug. 12; “The Princess Bride” will be showing. Before the movie begins, there will be R.A.V.E cars parked around the park for folks to see. There will be face painting for kids, too.

The finale is the Wine, Spirits, Beer, Cheese and Chocolate Tasting. Vendors will give out free samples of their libations, as well as selling full pours and bottles. Live music by Nick Thornblade will make the event even more festive. Vendors will be checking IDs for anyone requesting samples or purchasing alcohol.

There will be a food truck every Friday night. The events begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. except for the movies, which will play longer.