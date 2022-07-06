ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Three arrested in gas theft, more than 3,600 gallons stolen

By Erica Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FM8Pb_0gWyuWZH00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three men have been arrested after police said they stole more than 3,600 gallons of gasoline. Yoenny Garcia Ruiz, 26, and Yoanky Martinez Morata, 41, have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft. Alexi Otero, 49, has been charged with engaging in criminal activity.

According to the Odessa Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. on July 6, officers responded to a theft in progress at Kent Kwik located at 912 N County Road West. There, officers detained Ruiz, Morata, and Otero. Investigators said the men were stealing gas by tampering with the fuel pump. The pair drained about 300 gallons from the pumps before police arrived.

Investigators then determined the suspects were also involved in, or had knowledge of, previous thefts. OPD said in all, more than 3,600 gallons have been stolen by the trio.

All three men were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Wednesday afternoon. Mugshots for Morata and Otero were not immediately available.

OPD said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are expected. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly 191 crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: Odessa Police Department has released the identity of the victim in last night’s deadly crash. 42-year-old Hortensia Almaras of Midland, the driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead after being taken to Medical Center Hospital. The passenger of the Mercedes, 67-year-old Irma Munoz of Midland was taken to a local […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police looking for people of interest

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police needs help identifying four persons of interest in the Homicide investigation that occurred on June 26th at the Spectrum Apartments located at 4331 W. Dengar. Do you recognize any of these suspects in the video?. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers. Be sure...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD reminds the public to be aware of vehicle theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is reminding the public to be on high alert this summer especially when it comes to vehicle theft. According to MPD, July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. Officers say that there are several steps to take in order to protect your vehicle from being burglarized. • Park […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Facebook post, on June 30 the man pictured below stole an employee’s cellphone off a counter at Murphy’s USA at 1219 N Midkiff Road. The cellphone is valued at $1,300. If you recognize […]
MIDLAND, TX
Nationwide Report

38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez arrested after a DUI crash in Odessa (Odessa, TX)

38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez arrested after a DUI crash in Odessa (Odessa, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities arrested 38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez for drunk driving and causing a crash Tuesday in Odessa. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 400 block of E Odessa Street after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
ODESSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

Woman arrested following incident at Fun Dome

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested Monday after police said she assaulted her husband at a local hotel. Jessica Payan, 33, has been charged with Assault. According to an affidavit, on July 4, officers responded to the MCM Grande Hotel and Fun Dome to investigate an assault. Employees of the hotel directed police to the third floor where they found Payan and her husband in the hallway.
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Kmid#Ruiz Morata#Opd#Mugshots For Morata
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: New details surrounding barricaded subject response

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The Midland Police Department said the scene near the 4700 block of County Club Drive has been cleared and has provided new details regarding the incident. According to an MPD spokesperson, officers responded to the home after a domestic violence call in which a woman said she thought the man involved […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 dead in Crane County crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people have died following a weekend crash in Crane County. Adrian Elijah White, 20, and Aaron Robert White, 17, both of Odessa, were both pronounced dead at the scene. According to a crash report, around 11:00 p.m. on July 3, the elder White was traveling northbound on US Highway 385 […]
CRANE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
keranews.org

The Odessa water outage underscored a growing problem

Odessa city officials are still investigating what caused a massive water line break that left the city without water for 48 hours last month. But they’ve shared one important detail: The water line was about 60 years old. “Aging water systems are common throughout the country,” said Thomas Kerr,...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash on 6100 Block of N. Grandview

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on July 3, 2022, at approximately 7:25 am, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 6100 Block of N. Grandview in reference to a two-vehicle collision. The investigation determined that a tan 2016 Honda Accord operated by Alyssa...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Rancher warns of firework danger on private property

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Shooting off fireworks is one of the most popular past times during 4th of July weekend, but it’s important to be mindful of where you set them off at. The widespread drought we’re dealing with in West Texas won’t stop the fireworks party in Midland...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Fire crews respond to early morning structure fire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A large structure burned down early Tuesday morning in northeast Odessa. Odessa Fire/Rescue says that they were called to the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a structure on fire. On scene, crews reported an over 4,000 square foot building engulfed in...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Market Street stores to host ‘Taste of Texas’

Expo will showcase dozens of local products ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The United Family is hosting its ‘Taste of Texas’ expo at all Texas Market Street locations from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 9 and 10. During this once-a-year event, Market Street teams promote local brands and products sold across the store. This […]
ODESSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy