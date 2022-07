We are quickly approaching the middle of July, and it’s hard to believe we are almost at the halfway mark of our time in office – and it’s almost time for another State of the City event, to be held on July 21 at the Municipal Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. This will be an opportunity to review our accomplishments of the past two years, while re-committing ourselves to keeping our Natchez Renewal going even stronger into the next two years.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO