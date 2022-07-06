Multi-car wreck East on 20 near 45 with delays

3:37 P.M. 7/06: HUTCHINS, TX (1080 KRLD) - Major accident on LBJ East Bound @ J.J. Lemmon – one caller reported up to 11 vehicles involved/stated 18 wheeler hit multiple vehicles in the two left lanes.

When DSO units arrived, DFR was out blocking the three left lanes. DSO deputies counted eight vehicles involved and an 18-wheeler.

TXDOT Hazmat was called to the scene to contain a motor oil spill mainly on the left shoulder. DFR transported a 25-year-old black male in stable condition to the hospital.

At 4:21 PM, TX DOT was informed of a heavy oil spill on the roadway. Deputies and emergency personnel still waiting on the TX-Dot Hazmat unit for clean-up of the spill at 4:40 PM. Wreckers and heavy-duty wreckers called for towing of the vehicles. Find other routes if possible.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram