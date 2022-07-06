ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchins, TX

Multi-car wreck East on 20 near 45 with delays

By Savannah Jones
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYItC_0gWytz0R00

3:37 P.M. 7/06: HUTCHINS, TX (1080 KRLD) - Major accident on LBJ East Bound @ J.J. Lemmon – one caller reported up to 11 vehicles involved/stated 18 wheeler hit multiple vehicles in the two left lanes.

When DSO units arrived, DFR was out blocking the three left lanes. DSO deputies counted eight vehicles involved and an 18-wheeler.

TXDOT Hazmat was called to the scene to contain a motor oil spill mainly on the left shoulder. DFR transported a 25-year-old black male in stable condition to the hospital.

At 4:21 PM, TX DOT was informed of a heavy oil spill on the roadway. Deputies and emergency personnel still waiting on the TX-Dot Hazmat unit for clean-up of the spill at 4:40 PM. Wreckers and heavy-duty wreckers called for towing of the vehicles. Find other routes if possible.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tractor-Trailer Crash Cleanup Continues in McKinney

Cleanup of an overturned tractor-trailer in McKinney continues Thursday morning. The crash happened in the u-turn lane of southbound U.S. 380 service road under Central Expressway. Photos tweeted by the McKinney Police Department Wednesday night showed the 18-wheeler on its side under the overpass. No word on the driver's condition.
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Hutchins, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Local
Texas Traffic
sachsenews.com

Fatal crash reported on State Highway 78

A fatal crash occurred on State Highway 78 at the intersection of Murphy Road Wednesday, July 6. A July 6 news release by the Sachse Police Department confirmed the crash took place around 5 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a car. The car was attempting to make a left turn onto Murphy Road when it was struck by the motorcycle, which was traveling southbound on Hwy 78.
amtrib.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on US 75 in Anna

A pedestrian was killed last Saturday along southbound US Highway 75 just north of White Street in Anna. At approximately 10:11 a.m. July 2, Anna police responded to a call reporting that person had been struck along that stretch of road. A preliminary investigation conducted by Anna Police and the...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Motor Oil#Oil Spill#Travel Advisory#Dso#Dfr#Txdot Hazmat#Tx Dot#Wreckers
nypressnews.com

Train vs. car collision in Mexico claims four members of an Irving family

IRVING, Texas — A car-train collision in Mexico claimed the lives of four family members from Irving. Now, their community is rallying to help the grieving survivors and to help shoulder the financial burden of bringing the victims home for burial here in Texas. “The pain is unbearable,” said...
IRVING, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Carrollton police respond to rash of burglaries at commercial properties

Nearly a dozen burglaries at commercial properties were reported in the Carrollton city limits the week of June 29-July 5, according to community crime map data. The burglaries at commercial properties were reported on the following dates and locations in the city of Carrollton:. - 7:58 p.m. June 29, at...
CARROLLTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS DFW

Angel Billegas arrested for fatal Dowdy Ferry Road shooting

SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Angel Billegas, 28, in connection to the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Miller on June 25.The 28-year-old was found dead in a car parked in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road, near Rylie.Billegas faces a capital murder charge. He's currently at the Dallas County, with bail set at $2.5 million.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police warn about Dallas water utilities spoofing scam

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Financial Investigations Unit is warning people about fraudsters using the Dallas Water Utilities spoofed main telephone number to scam customers.The telephone number that will appear on the customer's Caller ID is the spoofed main line phone number 214-651-1441. The scammers will use fear tactics on existing DWU customers, citing their water service will be disconnected if they do not make a payment.Should you receive a call from one of these fraudsters, please take one of the following steps:1. Email your complaint to https://www.forgery-dpd@dallascityhall.com or call 214-671-3543.2. If you do not have access to email, go to your nearest substation to file a report.3. If you have suffered a monetary loss you may file a theft report.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DRAKE, JENNIFER LEANN; W/F; POB: OK; ADDRESS: TULSA OK; OCCUPATION: SALES/LOWES; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Warns Public About Scam Targeting Water Customers

The City of Dallas is warning water customers that they could be targeted in a phone scam. According to a report by KRLD, the perpetrators are calling customers, pretending to be with Dallas Water Utilities, claiming the victim's bill is overdue, and threatening to shut off service unless it's paid right away.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy