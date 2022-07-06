ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Police investigating after dead dog found on bank of Hollywood canal

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A horrific discovery was made in a Hollywood canal. Residents found a dead dog with a pillow case over its head and legs. At this point, police aren’t ready to call it a case of animal cruelty, but they are investigating. The incident has...

Big C 85
3d ago

if I ever see anyone do this may God help you afterwards. Only an evil person with a heart of a coward does such a thing. This here boils my blood I will have no mercy for any human who does such a horrific act of pure evil. May that puppy rest in peace. And may God punish those who commit such acts as seen here. SMH

