JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 7:58 p.m. Firefighters inched closer to fully containing the Electra Fire with containment bumped up to 80%. There was no change in the total acreage burned. Cal Fire said more than 430 structures remain threatened. 4:00 p.m. Cal Fire announced Saturday afternoon that all mandatory evacuations in Amador and Calaveras counties were lifted and downgraded to warnings. The only evacuated areas are within the fire perimeter. Roadblocks at Clinton Bar and Gold Strike roads were also removed. 7:25 p.m. Minimal fire activity is expected Saturday, according to fire officials who...

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO