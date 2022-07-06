ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson and Michael Gove: A rocky relationship that ended with a sacking

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5nyv_0gWysWdh00

Not long ago, Michael Gove quipped that his 2016 sabotage of Boris Johnson’s Tory leadership bid had been like an “unexploded bomb going off in my hands”.

He was speaking from a position of safety last October, while still in charge of the Prime Minister’s levelling up agenda, but the joke highlighted the enduring uneasiness of the pair’s relationship.

“One of the things about committing political suicide is that you always live to regret it,” he added.

The drastic move, which saw Mr Gove quit as Mr Johnson’s campaign manager, put himself on a collision course with his former friend and effectively forced him to pull out.

His view at the time was that Mr Johnson was incapable of “leading the party and the country in the way that I would have hoped”.

Many of the 43 resignation letters handed in since Tuesday evening echoed those sentiments, but it was only Mr Gove who had left his Government post involuntarily by the end of Wednesday.

The pair were still basking in the glow of the victory of the Vote Leave referendum campaign, on which they worked shoulder to shoulder, when Mr Gove sent shockwaves through Westminster dealing the unexpected blow.

However, after three years and a rehabilitative stint as environment secretary under Theresa May, he was welcomed into the fold of his former rival’s first cabinet.

He was appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, before retaining a frontline role in the September 2021 reshuffle and being made Communities Secretary.

Mr Gove, who was thought to have told the Prime Minister on Wednesday morning that his time was up, was a notable absence from PMQs later in the day.

No 10 sources confirmed Mr Gove had been sacked in the evening, with the BBC reporting one had said: “You cannot have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully briefs the press that he has called for the leader to go.

“You cannot operate like that.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Grants Shapps ‘part of the reason’ for PM’s departure

Grant Shapps has said he believes a straight-talking conversation with Boris Johnson was part of the reason the prime minister decided to step down during the Tory rebellion.The transport secretary, who is one of Tory leadership hopefuls, said he made sure his boss was “getting the facts” as he was quickly losing support from his party in a very public manner. “He listened carefully and, as we know, the next morning said that he would stand down,” he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday. The Tory leadership race is heating up with Mr Shapps joining seven other MPs who...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Nine Tories vie for leadership in contest for Johnson’s successor

Nine Tories have so far put themselves forward to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, just days after a collapse in party support forced his resignation. Former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have both pledged to slash corporation tax as they announced separate bids for the Tory leadership.
POLITICS
newschain

Eddie Jones relishes silencing critics with series-levelling win in Brisbane

Eddie Jones relished silencing the taunts of Australia fans and his own critics after England took their three-Test series to a decider with a 25-17 victory in Brisbane. England must play the climax to the tour in Sydney without Maro Itoje after the Lions second row was concussed following a heavy collision with Hunter Paisami shortly before half-time.
RUGBY
newschain

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi announces ambition to be next prime minister

Newly-appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has thrown his hat into the ring for Tory leader, joining his predecessor Rishi Sunak, and becoming the second Cabinet minister to declare their ambition in the space of an hour. The former education secretary is the third serving Government minister to kick off their campaign...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Tory
newschain

Tom Tugendhat highlights back story in military in pitch for top job

Conservative backbencher Tom Tugendhat has pointed to his experience in the military and special forces while selling himself as the country’s next prime minister. “I’m used to friendly fire,” the MP for Tonbridge and Malling said, recounting a near-death experience in Iraq in which a British helicopter mistakenly fired on him.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
newschain

Hunt and Javid pledge to slash taxes in separate Tory leadership bids

Former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have both pledged to slash corporation tax as they announced separate bids for the Tory leadership. It comes after two serving Cabinet ministers, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, revealed their intention to run for the top job in the space of an hour.
POLITICS
newschain

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps launches Tory leadership campaign

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced a Conservative Party leadership bid, saying he will end “tactical government by an often distracted centre”. Mr Shapps becomes the second serving Government minister to kick off their campaign for the leadership, after Attorney General Suella Braverman declared her intention on what turned out to be the eve of Boris Johnson’s resignation.
POLITICS
newschain

Minister who made rude gesture says ‘I had reached the end of my tether’

Education minister Andrea Jenkyns has admitted she “should have shown more composure” after making a rude gesture to a “baying mob” outside Downing Street. Ms Jenkyns, who made the sign with her hand as she walked through the black gates, prior to her new appointment, said in a statement: “I had reached the end of my tether”.
U.K.
newschain

Stephen Robinson admits St Mirren far from their best in Arbroath defeat

Stephen Robinson was not looking for excuses after St Mirren’s 1-0 defeat to Arbroath in their Premier Sports Cup opener in Paisley. Dylan Paterson scored a late winner for the cinch Championship part-timers, whose manager Dick Campbell was away on holiday. Saints manager Robinson told St Mirren’s official Twitter...
SOCCER
newschain

Johnson appoints new Cabinet ministers before quitting

Boris Johnson began a reshuffle of his Cabinet shortly before announcing his resignation as Tory leader. He appointed a string of new Cabinet ministers to replace MPs who quit as part of the mass ministerial exodus in protest at his leadership. Here is a look at his new appointments. Greg...
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader with blast at ‘eccentric’ push to oust him

Boris Johnson resigned as Tory leader but delivered a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by Cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out. The Prime Minister intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy