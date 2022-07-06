ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

How to slow the spread of spotted lanternflies in Pennsylvania

By James Wesser
 2 days ago
In Washington County, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by Penn State Extension Area Master Gardener Coordinator Valerie Sesler, Washington County… Read More

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and other state and local leaders discussed the threat that the spotted lanternfly poses and shared information and resources to help Pennsylvanians limit the spread of the detrimental, invasive insect.

“Research, public-private partnerships, and boots-on-the-ground efforts have allowed us to learn more about this pest and develop best management practices to help farmers, transporters, homeowners, and communities combat spotted lanternflies. What we’ve learned is strengthening how we respond as the pest continues to move,” Secretary Redding said. “Everyone has a role to play, especially as Pennsylvanians travel for vacations. We ask you to remain vigilant and continue to look before you leave.”

The recommendation to those who find the lanternflies on their property or in the area can reduce the population by trapping and squishing them.

One way is to make circle traps using obtainable items including plastic milk jugs, duct tape, screen wire, twine, hot glue, and gallon-sized food storage bags. Traps can also be purchased through agriculture nursery supply stores. You can find out how to make a circle trap by clicking here.

Back in March, the state’s quarantine to control the insect expanded to 45 counties.

This prohibits the movement of any spotted lanternfly life stage including egg masses, nymphs, and adults, and regulates the movement of articles that may harbor the insect.

For more information about the insect, click here. You can also do your part by downloading the 2022 Spotted Lanternfly Social Media Toolkit.

