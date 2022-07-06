ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Fremont High Pitcher Named To MLB Futures Game

By BRIAN PREECE
kslsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – Former Fremont Silverwolves pitcher and current Los Angeles Angels prospect Ky Bush has been named to to the MLB Futures Game that will be played during All-Star Weekend at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16. The Angels announced the honor via social media on...

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
diablomag.com

Five Questions for Mark Ibanez

The Bay Area almost missed out on Mark Ibanez. In 1979, he was a part-timer getting his start at a Sacramento TV station, which had just offered him a five-year contract. A KTVU director saw him on the air, took him to lunch before he inked the deal, and brought him to the East Bay. Ibanez stayed at KTVU for the next 43 years until retiring in March. During his tenure, he covered nine Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers or Oakland Raiders, seven World Series featuring the San Francisco Giants and/or Oakland A’s, five NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors, and one Stanley Cup appearance with the San Jose Sharks. Here, the Danville resident takes Diablo behind the scenes of “The Play” and explains why he shaved his signature mustache.
OAKLAND, CA
ocsportszone.com

Santa Ana tries to rally but comes up short against Torrance in regional tourney

Santa Ana Pony Mustang all-stars and coaches walk toward post-game handshakes with Torrance American. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Santa Ana’s Mustang all-stars fell behind by four runs early and were unable to recover, losing to Torrance American 5-2 Friday night in the regional youth baseball tournament hosted by Irvine Pony at Hicks Canyon Park in Irvine.
San José Spotlight

How much will Santa Clara lose when Great America closes?

Santa Clara expects steep losses of more than half a million dollars in revenue each year when Great America shuts its gates within the next decade. News last week of the amusement park’s $310 million sale to San Francisco-based real estate firm Prologis shocked Silicon Valley. This comes on the heels of Santa Clara already facing a revenue crisis with a nearly $20 million deficit.
SANTA CLARA, CA
hoodline.com

Secrets and rumors behind San Jose’s treasured taco topping, Orange Sauce

It’s considered one of the most treasured ‘made in San Jose’ specialties. The world-famous Orange Sauce sold at La Victoria Taqueria is the stuff of legend. The creamy condiment that customers can’t seem to get enough of continues to grow in popularity year after year. It was created just a few months after the first La Victoria location opened its first location in 1998 on San Carlos Street near San Jose State. Now, four more San Jose locations are selling Orange Sauce, as well as one location in Hayward. Customers love coating their tacos, burritos, and quesadillas with it, or buy their own bottles of it to use on anything they want.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Los Angeles Angels#Sports#Fremont Silverwolves#Fremont High School#Mvp#The Kansas City Royals#Major League Baseball#Central Arizona College#Coronavirus#Saint Mary S College
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Mexican Food In Costa Mesa | 6 Must-Try Mexican Restaurants In Costa Mesa CA

Costa Mesa is a city in Orange County, California. It is part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area and is known for its pleasant climate, low crime rate, and its extensive collection of outdoor murals. The city was one of the safest cities in America in 2012 and 2013. It is home to the two tallest skyscrapers in Orange County. Downtown Costa Mesa boasts more than 80 stores and restaurants rooted in the mid-century aesthetic, while the south end of town bustles with luxury apartments, restaurants, and boutiques. Wait till you read about the Mexican food in Costa Mesa.
COSTA MESA, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Young Gilroy entrepreneur’s collectible business taking off

AJ Jimenez, at only 21 years old, has already set a list of goals he wants to accomplish in his life. The Gilroy native has checked one of the boxes, having opened his own business, Collectables N’ Stuff, in the Gilroy Premium Outlets more than two years ago. He...
Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
stupiddope.com

Ayesha Curry Brings Sweet July To The Palace Hotel

Ayesha Curry brings her signature Sweet July brand to the Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel in San Francisco. On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 12:00pm, the renowned restaurateur, chef,  2x New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist, television host and producer – opens a Sweet July Pop-Up Shop in the Palace and launches her specialty Sweet July Tea experience in The Garden Court.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Jet skier on Colorado River loses control, hits 4 people in 'swim-only' section, Arizona police say

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - The Bullhead City Police Department says a crash involving a jet skier and four others on the Colorado River took place on July 4. In a tweet, the police department said it's investigating the crash that happened at Community Park around 4:40 p.m. when a jet skier reportedly lost control and drove into the "swim-only" area, hitting four people.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
San Francisco Examiner

Why are there 70 acres of open space in the heart of San Francisco? Thank the Gum Tree Girls

It was an otherwise ordinary day when Zoanne Theriault Nordstrom first noticed a group of men driving heavy equipment into the dirt near her home. Ever the nosey neighbor, she asked what they were doing in Glen Canyon, a scrubby open space where she spent long afternoons with her three boys. When they told her they were drilling test borings for a future freeway to cut through the park, she responded: “The hell it is!”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Great America Amusement Park to close following sale

California’s Great America is set to close permanently in the coming years, following a sale of the beloved local landmark by the property’s owners. Cedar Fair announced the sale of its California Great America amusement park to Prologis, Inc. for $310 million early last week. The land sale to Prologis, a Bay Area-based logistics real estate company, included a purchase agreement that will require the site be leased back to Cedar Fair for 11 years.
SANTA CLARA, CA
DOPE Quick Reads

Orange County Fair Speedway Returns to Costa Mesa with Live Entertainment, Turkey Legs, and Classic Fairground Rides

A colorful fair swinging ride.Mary Lynn Strand/Adobe Stock. From July 15th, 2022, through August 14th, 2022, the Orange County Fair welcomes visitors of all ages to come out on Wednesdays through Sundays. Since there's a little something for everyone, fair-goers can enjoy a variety of food choices from Backyard BBQ Village to Kettle Corn Junction. Of course, the usual staples of live entertainment and classic fairground rides are also part of the things to do at the 2022 Orange County (OC) Fair.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy