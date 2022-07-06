ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Horseheads will host a day of fun at Thorne Street Park

By Van Delbridge
 2 days ago

Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Horseheads is hosting a late Independence Day event Saturday at Thorne Street Park.

The Party in the Park celebration will feature a variety of food vendors, an entrance to the pool, and a live band.

Owner Crystal Moran of Boricana said she’s looking forward to attend.

“We expect a lot, a lot of people to show up,” said Moran. “A lot of community members who haven’t taste our wonderful food, who have been waiting to show up,” she added. “It’s nice diversity coming to Thorne Street Park,” said Moran.

The event will start at noon and wrap up with fireworks at 9 p.m.

