Chris Pratt has apologised to UFC fighter Israel Adesanya after the sportsman hit back at Pratt’s criticism of his performance.Appearing on ESPN after Adesanya’s middleweight bout against Jared Cannonier on Saturday (2 July), Pratt had said that Adesanya’s dramatic entrance to the ring did not live up to his performance, despite him taking home the win.The Jurassic World star said that Adesanya had “all that talk” only to go into the octagon and “do a little bit of pitter-patter”.On Wednesday (6 July), the fighter responded with a tweet captioned: “Good morning. I’m the man. You’re just some fan.”Alongside the...

