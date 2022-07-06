ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Judge hears harsh criticisms of Vail Resorts labor lawsuit settlement

By John LaConte / jlaconte@vaildaily.com
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A fair calculation of wages owed to Vail Resorts workers would be easily found by viewing company records of employees’ scheduled hours, and then subtracting the hours for which those employees were actually paid. That and numerous other objections were made at...

goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Grand Jury investigates county response to homelessness

The Placer County Grand Jury took a close look at homelessness issues this year, finding homelessness is placing a burden on taxpayers and public safety. Through multiple interviews and a visit to the homeless camp at the DeWitt Center, the team of 19 grand jurors worked to understand the challenges and barriers the homeless experience in entering shelters and available services to gain insight to the day-to-day personnel and operations that work directly with the homeless and to identify who in Placer County takes ownership and responsibility for the strategies used in supporting the homeless.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Blue Agave in Tahoe City closes after 27 years

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The main drag in Tahoe City hosts an array of businesses that cater to locals and tourists alike, and one of the staples that once lined North Lake Boulevard is the Blue Agave. After 27 years in business, the margaritas and Mexican fare restaurant many know and love, has closed its doors for good.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

7 suspects indicted for drug trafficking in South Lake Tahoe, Sacramento Areas

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned two indictments on Thursday charging a total of seven suspects with various drug-trafficking crimes, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, as well as multiple counts of distribution of methamphetamine and heroin, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert announced. Defendants Wendy...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In California

California is a widely-chosen state to retire for the desired proximity to beaches, financially stable economy, and great climate. The retirees will never feel under-appreciated for their hard-working lives in these 11 best small towns to retire in California. Auburn. Some 14,000 residents know their hometown of Auburn as one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

7 Indicted In South Lake Tahoe Drug Trafficking Operation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Seven defendants, all from South Lake Tahoe and Sacramento, were charged in two separate indictments related to a drug trafficking operation that spanned nearly two years, prosecutors said Friday. The defendants were: Wendy Labuda, 64, of South Lake Tahoe Epifanio Ramirez, 47, of South Lake Tahoe Sarah Anderson, 32, of South Lake Tahoe Fabian Gomez, 33, of South Lake Tahoe Joaleen Rogers, 53, of South Lake Tahoe Robert Choate, 38, of South Lake Tahoe William Owen, 47, of Sacramento All but Choate were charged in one indictment with counts, including distribution of meth and heroin, specific to each person, U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert announced. Choate was charged in a separate indictment with distribution of methamphetamine and heroin, as part of the same investigation. Between August 2020 and May 2022, all seven individuals sold methamphetamine and heroin in and around the South Lake Tahoe region, prosecutors said. Some of the people they sold the drugs to were confidential informants. Additionally, investigators learned that some of the drug supply had come from Sacramento. Prosecutors said four other defendants were charged last August as part of the same operation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Art League seeks artists for mural projects

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Art League is looking for local artists, or artist teams to design and create murals on walls in South Lake Tahoe. The murals will be primarily located in the newly established Arts Districts and will help to distinguish and revitalize this area.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vail Resorts#Civil Litigation#Politics Courts#Politics State
Tahoe Daily Tribune

From Ranch to Resort: New book details history of Sierra-at-Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From Ranch to Resort: The History of Sierra-at-Tahoe is a 360-page book that details 75 years of history. The book, published by Sierra Software, Solutions & Consulting, details 75 years of history at Sierra-at-Tahoe through three generations of ownership. On Dec. 21, 2021, the book was printed. At the end of April 2022, shortly after arrival, it became available on shelves in three stores in and near the Tahoe Basin: The History Museum, Sierra-at-Tahoe Store, Strawberry Trading post/Gas Station Strawberry lodge off U.S. Highway 50. The book is also available on Amazon.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Nevada State News

Locomotives steam up in Carson City (photos)

CARSON CITY — The 150th anniversary commemorating the completion of the rail line and subsequently connecting the Queen of the Comstock to San Francisco attracted hundreds of people to the Nevada State Railroad Museum during the long Fourth of July weekend. The anniversary marked the first passenger service to San Francisco via the Virginia & Truckee Railroad.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX40

Vegetation fires breakout in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is working a vegetation fire near the American River. According to Metro Fire, the blaze is at the Fish Hatchery near several homeless encampments. Forward progress has been stopped at 2 acres and officials said aid crews will be working in the area for another hour. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Reno

Reno Municipal Court offering warrant forgiveness to qualifying defendants

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Municipal Court is offering warrant forgiveness to most defendants with outstanding traffic and/or minor misdemeanor warrants beginning July 1 and continuing through September 30. To take advantage of this opportunity, people with active warrants must call Reno Municipal Court at...
RENO, NV
truewestmagazine.com

The Bad Luck Stage Driver

Baldy Green’s coach was a frequent target. George “Baldy” Green was a stage driver on the route between Placerville, California (picture) and Virginia City, Nevada in the 1860s. He either had bad luck or was in cahoots with bad guys. His stage was held up in 1865—the robbers got $10,000. A couple of years later, Baldy’s coach was the target of outlaws on two consecutive days. He was fired after another stick-up in 1868. Supposedly, Bailey later became a justice of the peace in Nevada.
PLACERVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Body of Folsom Lake jet skier found near Granite Bay

After nearly a week long search, California State Parks and Placer County sheriff’s personnel recovered a body in Folsom Lake Friday that is believed to be that of missing jet skier Eric Riley. California State Parks officials said a boater spotted the decedent at about in the same general...
GRANITE BAY, CA
2news.com

Reno man charged with killing 5-year-old girl from California in 1982

A 70-year-old man from Reno has been charged with the murder of a 5-year-old girl in Monterey County, California that happened in 1982. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced that Robert John Lanoue, age 70 of Reno has been charged with the January 1982 murder of five-year-old Anne Pham of Seaside.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Injured bicyclist rescued in hills above Washoe Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A bicycle rider in the Hobart Creek Reservoir area southwest of Reno suffered a broken ankle Saturday morning in a crash. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and HASTY team and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue did a backcountry rescue starting about 10 a.m. to get her to safety.
RENO, NV
KSBW.com

Nevada man charged in 40-year-old Seaside homicide case

SEASIDE, Calif. — A Reno, Nevada man was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl who was kidnapped, assaulted, and killed while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School in Seaside. Monterey County District Attorney said Robert Lanoue, 70, was taken...
KION News Channel 5/46

Team that solved Anne Pham cold case murder speaks out

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- For 40 years, the Pham family didn't have answers for the murder of their 5-year-old daughter Anne. She disappeared one morning in Jan. of 1982. "Back in 1982, we didn’t have any leads, police didn’t know where to look, and there were no suspects,” said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. The post Team that solved Anne Pham cold case murder speaks out appeared first on KION546.

