Alpine Family Practice providers join Barton, services expanded in Tahoe

Art G. Winston, 83, of Carson City, passed away unexpectedly from pulmonary fibrosis on February 13, 2022, in Carson City, Nevada. He was born in San Francisco, CA on April 2, 1938, to Worsley Winston and Marian Blum Winston. The family moved to Watsonville, CA, where Art graduated from Watsonville Joint Union High School in 1956. He enlisted in the Navy in March 1957 and was proud to serve his country until his discharge in March of 1961. Art graduated from college with a B.S. degree in Criminal Justice. He started his career in law enforcement at Watsonville Police Department and later relocated to So. Lake Tahoe, where he was hired as a Charter Member of the force in July 1967. After 22 years on the department, he retired as a Detective Sergeant. After his retirement, he started his own Private Investigator business, Silverado Investigations, in So. Lake Tahoe. He later moved to Carson City and was one of the founding partners of Employer Lynx, Inc., in 1996. Art was a graduate of Backster School of Lie Detection and was a licensed polygraph expert, lecturing in numerous criminal justice courses and contributed his knowledge in many local schools.

