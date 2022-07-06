Goodbye to 2 local businesses; Library in Stony Point looks for a new home

It appears we're getting closer and closer to the opening of Yorktown's Trader Joe's location as well as Uncle Giuseppe's big move from Turco's Shopping Center to Yorktown Green. We don't have the official opening dates for either, but we're eagerly awaiting them in the coming weeks. Rest assured that once we know, you'll know!

While the lower Hudson Valley has seen a lot of new businesses, we've also had to say goodbye to a few. This past weekend, two businesses, Dragon Den & Dungeon Hall in Nyack and Dusty Rose in Rye Brook, closed their doors.

In Rockland County, the Rose Memorial Library in Stony Point is hoping to expand . This is the second time in five years that the library is asking local voters to approve the funding needed to purchase a former schoolhouse at 117 West Main St.

In a special report by Tax Watch columnist David McKay Wilson, the Friends of Buttonhook Forest, a new nonprofit in Chappaqua, have put the pressure on the Chappaqua school district to open up "bidding on 20 acres of woodlands it owns on Buttonhook Road to groups or individuals who aren't interested in building homes there." The group wants to purchase the land, which they would keep as a lab for animals, trees and "Native American sacred stones that are there."

For those who venture into Middletown, you may know of the Something Sweet Cafe on North Street. Well, Something Sweet is now something new . Owners Anna and Dave Madden have reimagined their restaurant into a celebration of Anna's Italian roots with a new look and new menu.

In national news, inflation has been taking its toll on Americans. And it doesn't seem to be going away. USA Today reporter Mendora Lee takes a look at how sometimes, when things go up, they don't always come back down. "If the consumer inflation rate drops from its 40-year high of 8.6% in May, prices are still rising − just not as fast," writes Lee.

If you're enjoying what you're reading, don't forget to share with your friends and family! It's free and easy to sign up . Or, join the conversation on our Facebook page, What's Going There Westchester, Rockland, Putnam .

As always, feel free to reach out to me at hclark@lohud.com with any business news, inquiries or suggestions.

Heather Clark covers business openings and closings throughout Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties. Keep up on the latest comings and goings by joining our Facebook group at What's going there Westchester, Rockland, Putnam . Contact Clark via email, hclark@lohud.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Goodbye to 2 local businesses; Library in Stony Point looks for a new home