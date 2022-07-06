ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Suny Poly prez Alain Kaloyeros released from prison after ‘Buffalo Billion’ conviction

By Zach Williams
New York Post
 2 days ago

Former SUNY Poly President Alain Kaloyeros has been released from federal prison nearly four years after being convicted amid the Buffalo Billion scandal that tarnished the legacy of disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Prisons records show Kaloyeros was cut loose on Saturday, July 2 along with three other men – Joseph Geraldi, Steven Aiello and Louis Ciminelli — implicated in the notorious scheme to rig an economic development championed by Cuomo.

Kaloyeros allegedly sacrificed his own reputation to gain favor with the once all-powerful Cuomo, who resigned last year amid several scandals.

“By manipulating the application process for awarding bids, these men effectively corrupted the bidding process to ensure that companies with which they had financial interests would be awarded the lucrative work,” then-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman of the Southern District of New York said at the time.

Andrew Cuomo’s legacy was tarnished by the Buffalo Billions scandal.
Kaloyeros, who could not be reached for comment by publication time, was sentenced in 2018 to three and a half years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud earlier that year.

He delayed serving time until this past February after complaining about health problems , which means he will have served just a few months of his sentence in prison if his recent release holds.

