Rachel Uchitel ready to tell all on Tiger Woods in new book

By Cindy Adams
New York Post
 3 days ago

She’s ready to kiss ’n’ retell

Rachel Uchitel is going to tell.

Remember Rachel Uchitel? Page One a few scandals ago. Big in the late-night club scene. Big in the boudoir scene. Big in the Page One scene. Big in the on again/off again Tiger Woods’ lover scene.

Also has an ex husband. Also has a new book. Supposedly a tell-all. Or a tell something which is what she told to ReachTV’s “Tim Storey Presents,” who then reached out to tell Madam Adams.

“They’ve totally misunderstood me,” she says. “I don’t even know what my name means. I’m trying to get my name back. I feel I have a purpose in this life, and I think my purpose is to find what that is . . . but I’m still trying to find it.” This, I’m told, she said “sadly.”

Also: “Important for women to make decisions based on facts. I want my daughter to understand everyone has a story . . . and should be able to tell their side of it. To know I was resilient. That every day is a new day. You never know what life will present and what opportunities it can bring.”

How revealing these comments are, only Casper the Ghost knows. I only know Rachel — in her stunning clawing pawing days — is hustling a book and maybe looking to come back for a comeback.

Aug. 1, Tim Storey runs this interview.

Not Roll-ing with it

Ed Rollins, top guy for presidents Reagan, Nixon, Ford, ran all the House races in the late ’70’s/’80s, was Jack Kemp’s and Mike Huckabee’s chairman and says, “I’m around this game 50 years.

“New York’s mayor is just a party guy. First week he wanted to hire his brother for $250,000 as his security guard. If he doesn’t get crime under control this city will get torn apart. Big time. Worse than today.

Mayor Eric Adams is known for being City Hall’s biggest party guy — hanging out with big celebrities like rapper A$AP Rocky and boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

“And our country’s now 40% independents which means no solutions. Every pol wants onto Fox, MSNBC, CNN just to trash the other side. Biden’s crap. Not a viable president. Should be thrown out. At an international conference with world leaders he attacks the Supreme Court! Do that here not in Spain or in front of NATO which wasn’t discussing abortion.

“Everybody does social media and gives opinions. No more valued now by accomplishment but by readership. Any kid can pop off a tweet. They’re the important voters.

“The country lacks leadership. No limit to gasoline or food prices. Economy’s terrible. Gut-wrenching. And will be for awhile.”

Screen time

Pay attention. We’re talking important now. Rolling Stone picked their 50 Greatest Superhero Movies of All Time. Should in case people on gasoline lines care, No. 1 was 2018’s “Black Panther.” No. 2 2004’s “Spider-Man 2,” which is one of about 12 trillion Spider-Man movies. So fill up your tank and TV and on to more important things.

On YouTube’s “Stand-Up Memories,” comic Peter Bales said he’s so smart that “I actually told Eddie Murphy to stay in college so he’d have something to fall back on.”

Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling: “Albert Einstein loved filthy jokes. His favorite was ‘My thing isn’t that big but I love every foot of it.’ ” Martling, by the way, is Mensa. Or — at least — was.

Boss to new post-COVID hire: “You’re quite nice. Patient, easy, well-dressed. We appreciate that. The staff is comfortable with you. Now we will discuss what to do about your typing, spelling, shorthand, filing, punctuation and ignorance.”

Only in New York, kids, only in New York.

