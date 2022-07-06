ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with assault for pushing female NYPD employee into subway pole, breaking eye socket

By Joe Marino and
New York Post
 3 days ago
Muslim Brunson, 43, was charged with assault for allegedly pushing the 53-year-old woman into a subway pole.

A man was busted Wednesday for a violent attack on a lower Manhattan subway that left a civilian NYPD employee with a broken eye socket, cops said.

Muslim Brunson, 43, was charged with assault for allegedly pushing the 53-year-old woman into a subway pole so hard that her eye socket and cheekbone were fractured, according to police.

The attack happened after the woman boarded a No. 4 subway at the Fulton Street station around 11 p.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of facial injuries. The suspect, who fled after the attack, was described as 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds.

Brunson was arrested for robbery in 2019, police sources said.

The victim was boarding the No. 4 subway at the Fulton Street station.

Brunson lists an address in Maryland. He also has an address in Burlington, New Jersey, police sources said.

CRC433
3d ago

New York judicial system has probably already released him. Who cares about this poor woman who was so seriously injured. Not there DA, governor or the judges. Need to shrink the size of prisons

