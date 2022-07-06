ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United's pursuit of No 1 summer transfer target Frenkie de Jong is being held up because Barcelona still owe the Dutch midfielder £17MILLION in deferred wages and bonuses

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Manchester United's protracted move for Frenkie de Jong is being held up as he is owed over £17million in outstanding wages and bonuses by Barcelona.

The 25-year old agreed to defer some of his wages to help the club during the Covid pandemic but with his departure pending De Jong's representatives want the player suitably compensated before he joins Manchester United.

United have agreed an outline fee with Barcelona for de Jong and had hoped to have him signed prior to leaving on tour this Friday. Discussions are continuing with de Jong open to joining amid regular talks with Erik ten Hag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ev4rv_0gWyrD9L00
Barcelona still owe Frenkie de Jong money in bonuses and deferred wages

De Jong has played 140 times for Barcelona since joining from Ajax, scoring 13 times in his three seasons. His only trophy at the Nou Camp was the Copa del Rey in 2021.

A switch has also been complicated by Barcelona president Joan Laporta publicly insisting the club have no intention of letting De Jong leave.

He said in a press conference presenting new signing Franck Kessie: 'Frenkie is not for sale. He is a Barcelona player. We don't want to transfer him.'

United are determined to add new signings before the week is out, however.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29souI_0gWyrD9L00
The news will come as a blow to United boss Erik ten Hag, who sees De Jong as a top priority
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qAtfR_0gWyrD9L00
Joan Laporta (left) doubled down on his stance to keep de Jong while unveiling the signing of midfielder Franck Kessie (right) from AC Milan on a free transfer on Wednesday

Having already reached agreement in principle on a three year deal with Christian Eriksen they are focusing attention on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Ajax anticipate new offers from both United and Arsenal over the next days with the Argentine keen to leave for the Premier League.

Lisandro's team-mate Antony was hoping to earn a move to United also but his £70m valuation is prohibitive and the Brazilian fears he will be priced out of a transfer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441HMR_0gWyrD9L00
Antony (right) is a target for United boss Erik Ten Hag (left) after playing under him at Ajax

The former Sao Paulo attacker joined the Dutch team in 2020 and has made 78 appearances in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and making 19 assists.

United have dismissed reports that they have already made a bid for the winger as 'nonsense' with their immediate focus on Lisandro.

They know there is an urgency around that deal with Arsenal pushing to sign the 24-year old who is valued at around £43million.

Both clubs have offered £38m and are discussing revised bids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33QixS_0gWyrD9L00
Lisandro Martinez is the priority for Manchester United ahead of Antony 

