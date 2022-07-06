ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: 'She wants a playlist for the summer': Naughty Boy reveals he'll dedicate new album Heartland to dementia-stricken mother Zahida, 67, while teasing collabs with US artists

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Naughty Boy has revealed he'll be dedicating his sophomore album, Heartland, to his dementia-stricken mother Zahida.

The music producer, 41, explained how the 67-year-old's stroke in 2017 caused him to shelve the LP but now he's keen on putting the follow-up out soon as she 'wants a new playlist' and he's keen on 'keeping her happy'.

Speaking to MailOnline at Wednesday's TRIC Awards, he promised he'll drop the mixtape in just a matter of months and that it 'will be even bigger than last time' due to a collection of collaborations with 'American international artists'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRF2g_0gWyr1ds00
'She wants a playlist for the summer': Naughty Boy has revealed he'll dedicate his new album Heartland to dementia-stricken mother Zahida, 67 (pictured on Wednesday)

Naughty Boy - real name Shahid Khan - said: 'Yes, got my album coming out in a couple of months actually. It's called Heartland and I'm dedicating it to my mum because I had to put my last one back due to her stroke.'

The former I'm A Celebrity campmate released the first track from Heartland in 2015, a collaboration with Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin titled Runnin' (Lose It All).

His last musical project Hotel Cabana was released in 2013 and saw him team up with Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Emeli Sandé, Tinie Tempah and Wiz Khalifa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCr48_0gWyr1ds00
Family: The music producer, 41, explained how the 67-year-old's stroke in 2017 caused him to shelve the LP but now he's keen on putting the follow-up out soon as she 'wants a new playlist'

He continued: 'The Beyoncé song was my first single from it. The three year delay and the pandemic, I think I'm about to come with the best album there'll ever be.

'There are lots of names, a collaboration with MNEK, some American international names that I cant mention, just know that it's coming and its' even bigger than last time.'

When asked if he could give an update on Zahida's health, Naughty Boy replied: 'To be honest, with dementia it changes.

'But overall mum is good and I'm doing whatever I can to keep her happy. She wants for me, this year, to put my album out so she'll have a new playlist for the summer'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQnFe_0gWyr1ds00
Wow! His last musical project Hotel Cabana was released in 2013 and saw him team up with Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Emeli Sandé, Tinie Tempah and Wiz Khalifa

Back in May, Naughty Boy revealed Zahida had gone through 13 live-in carers, who had been employed to support her following a dementia diagnosis three years ago, but is now in 'a safe place'.

The DJ made the astonishing announcement on This Morning, while detailing how his parent caused the family's fish to 'collapse' after over-feeding them.

He told presenters Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond: 'It's easy to start thinking like a victim but it's when I started talking that everyone changed.

'I'm not alone in this. We have a live-in carer for my mum, for the past three years and before I was Googling dementia, initially we went through 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFwIj_0gWyr1ds00
Emotional: When asked if he could give an update on Zahida's health, Naughty Boy replied: 'To be honest, with dementia it changes'

'But everyone needs to have that respite because, during Covid I was working from home as well.'

The hitmaker announced the follow-up album to 2013's Hotel Cabana will be dedicated to his loved-one, and will be called Heartland.

He continued: 'Mum has always been our favourite person in the world, and that hasn't changed because of her dementia.

'She had a stroke five years ago. And vascular dementia is a common side effect of a stroke. Mum's dementia kicked in three years go.

'We knew something wasn't right. But until it became official, we just assumed it was something else. But once we knew, then the journey of dementia began.

'I made mum the priority and that is something that will last forever. She knows her son stepped up and I'm glad we are here, she is now in a safe place.

'I was away for a month and everything was fine. I know it's just a TV show, but what it did for me as someone who lives with someone with dementia was reminded me it is important for both me and my mum to keep doing what I do.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMh7w_0gWyr1ds00
Doting son: 'But overall mum is good and I'm doing whatever I can to keep her happy. She wants for me, this year, to put my album out so she'll have a new playlist for the summer' 

