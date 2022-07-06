Allowing Manatee County employees to carry guns is a dangerous idea

On May 10, Manatee County Commissioner James Satcher proposed that county employees be allowed to carry guns at work. This is a dangerous idea that would irreparably harm Manatee County, its employees, its citizens and its reputation. If adopted, this policy would create a hostile workplace fraught with the threat of accidental or intentional injury or death from gun violence.

The policy may also lead to violations of Florida law, which does not allow people to openly carry firearms and does not allow guns in meetings of the governing body of any county, public school district or municipality, to name just a few restricted areas.

Florida law also dictates that the state alone has the authority to regulate guns and ammunition, and it allows for financial penalties to be imposed if cities or counties enact their own regulations.

In addition, the financial impact of lawsuits and workers’ compensation claims stemming from anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and other emotional and psychological responses to gun violence historically result in highly compensable claims – which in turn lead to higher and more insurance payouts and higher workers’ compensation premiums. Manatee County taxpayers will ultimately get the bill for these costs, and this doesn’t even address the potential for the enormous financial liability related to physical injuries and deaths.

Gun violence is a public safety issue. Each day more than 110 people are killed with guns and 200 are shot and wounded daily in the United States; that's more than 40,000 deaths and 73,000 injuries every year. Each year 2,849 people are killed by guns in Florida, which is the 27th-highest rate of gun deaths in the country. And each year 2 million American workers are victims of workplace violence that can strike anywhere, and at any time.

Having more guns will not make anyone safer. If that were true, the United States would be the safest place in the world. In fact, a Stanford University study using 40 years of statistical data found a 13% to 15% increase in violent crime in states that approved right-to-carry concealed handgun laws.

The argument that law-abiding citizens or “good guys” with guns can stem gun violence is a fallacy, one that is demonstrated almost every time there is a mass shooting in the United States. Many U.S. mass shootings are carried out by men who legally obtain guns, and who are law-abiding citizens or “good guys” until they murder dozens of innocent people – including children.

If adopted, Commissioner Satcher's proposed policy would create a dangerous work environment, but it would also affect Manatee County in other ways.

First, the county is facing historic shortages in staffing, with about 250 open positions. This would only become worse when employees decide to quit because they fear working in a weaponized environment. Add in Manatee's extremely low local unemployment rate and high housing costs, and the county government would find itself spending countless hours and dollars trying to fill these positions.

Second, the county would expose itself to Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations for not providing a safe work environment, since federal law preempts state law in these matters.

Third, in the event a visitor or customer of the county was a victim of assault, battery, shooting or any gun-related act, the county could be held civilly liable for negligently failing to provide adequate security.

And finally, Manatee County could be held liable for negligent acts committed by county employees if those acts were carried out within the course and scope of their employment while causing injury to another.

In short, Commissioner Satcher’s proposed policy would put all workers, visitors, suppliers and citizens at greater risk of gun violence, and it would create a more dangerous and anxiety-filled workplace.

It would put law enforcement at risk during an active shooter situation when it’s unclear who the “good guys” are. It would create the impression that working for Manatee County is inherently dangerous. And it would ignore the majority of the population that favors reasonable and common-sense gun laws.

This proposal is slated for discussion during the regular Manatee County Commission meeting on July 26. If you care about your community, your families, your friends and your neighbors, please attend. If that’s not possible, call, email or send a letter to all of the commissioners letting them know what you think of this dangerous idea.

Ginger McCallum is the local volunteer lead for Moms Demand Action Manasota. Carol Rescigno is the president of Brady United Against Gun Violence, Sarasota.