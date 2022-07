Glassnode suggested bitcoin is in its deepest bear market territory as the network activity has dumped, prompted by a lack of new users. After confirming that June was bitcoin’s worst trading month in over a decade, the analytics resource Glassnode suggested that the bottom could be near as the so-called “market tourist” have fled the scene. However, the company’s latest report warned that this cycle could be different due to outside economic pressure.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO