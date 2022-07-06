ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Arizona Coyotes announce regular season schedule for inaugural season at ASU

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Arizona Coyotes are set to begin their residency at Arizona State University on October 28.

After going to multiple destinations around the West for the preseason dates, the Coyotes will go on a six-game road trip on the East Coast before hosting their home opener at the Multipurpose Arena on October 28 against the Winnipeg Jets.

There's a lot to unpack for the upcoming 2022-23 season at ASU after the Coyotes released their full schedule Wednesday. Here are the takeaways:

Home isn't too far away

With the construction of the Multipurpose Arena ongoing, it wouldn't have been a surprise to see the Coyotes away for the first month of the season. However, it's a welcome surprise to see how early the Coyotes will be playing in the new arena.

The Coyotes will knock out a portion of the East Coast to start the season. They face Pittsburgh for the season opener on October 13. After playing at Columbus on October 25, the Coyotes will have four consecutive home games from late October to early November.

However, November will begin the longest month on the road for the Coyotes with 14 consecutive games away starting November 5 at Washington and extending until December 7 at Edmonton.

Old friends

It's only the second season since the Coyotes made the move to the Central Division from the Pacific Division, but the Pacific teams will be hard to forget this season.

The month of April will exclusively feature the Pacific Division in the Coyotes' last six games, starting with San Jose on April 1. The Coyotes won't see Seattle until April 3 when they plays back-to-back games in Seattle. The Coyotes will wrap up three games with Seattle on April 10 and will close the season at home on April 13 against Vancouver.

The Coyotes will play each Central Division team four times, with the exception of the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues. The Coyotes will face those two teams three times.

Scheduling with ASU

ASU hockey is the main priority for the building and it's not a surprise that the Coyotes will be playing only 10 combined games on Friday and Saturday, the typical days that the Sun Devils would play.

Sunday is the most popular day this season with nine games, while Tuesday and Thursday each have eight games.

Arizona Coyotes 2022-23 schedule

  • October 13: at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
  • October 15: at Boston, 4 p.m.
  • October 17: at Toronto, 4 p.m.
  • October 20: at Montreal, 4 p.m.
  • October 22: at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
  • October 25: at Columbus, 4 p.m.
  • October 28: Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
  • October 30: NY Rangers, 5 p.m.
  • November 1: Florida, 7 p.m.
  • November 3: Dallas, 7 p.m.
  • November 5: at Washington, 4 p.m.
  • November 8: at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
  • November 10: at NY Islanders, 5:30 p.m.
  • November 12: at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
  • November 13: at NY Rangers, 4 p.m.
  • November 17: at Vegas, 8 p.m.
  • November 21: at Nashville, 6 p.m.
  • November 23: at Carolina, 5 p.m.
  • November 25: at Detroit, 5:30 p.m.
  • November 27: at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
  • December 1: at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.
  • December 3: at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
  • December 5: at Calgary, 7 p.m.
  • December 7: at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.
  • December 9: Boston, 7:30 p.m.
  • December 11: Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
  • December 13: at San Jose, 8:30 p.m.
  • December 16: NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
  • December 17: Buffalo, 7 p.m.
  • December 19: Montreal, 8 p.m.
  • December 21: at Vegas, 8 p.m.
  • December 23: Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
  • December 27: Colorado, 7 p.m.
  • December 29: Toronto, 7 p.m.
  • December 31: at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
  • January 3: at Florida, 5 p.m.
  • January 5: at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
  • January 6: at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
  • January 8: Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
  • January 10: San Jose, 7 p.m.
  • January 12: Ottawa, 7 p.m.
  • January 14: at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
  • January 15: at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
  • January 17: Detroit, 7 p.m.
  • January 19: Washington, 7 p.m.
  • January 21: at Dallas, 6 p.m.
  • January 22: Vegas, 6 p.m.
  • January 24: Anaheim, 7 p.m.
  • January 26: St. Louis, 7 p.m.
  • January 28: at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
  • February 6: Minnesota, 7 p.m.
  • February 10: at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
  • February 11: at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
  • February 13: at Nashville, 6 p.m.
  • February 15: Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
  • February 18: at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.
  • February 19: Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
  • February 22: Calgary, 8 p.m.
  • February 26: Nashville, 5 p.m.
  • February 28: Chicago, 7 p.m.
  • March 1: at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
  • March 3: Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
  • March 5: New Jersey, 5 p.m.
  • March 7: St. Louis, 7 p.m.
  • March 9: Nashville, 7 p.m.
  • March 11: at Colorado, 4 p.m.
  • March 12: Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
  • March 14: Calgary, 7 p.m.
  • March 16: Vancouver, 7 p.m.
  • March 18: Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
  • March 21: at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
  • March 22: at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.
  • March 24: at Colorado, 6 p.m.
  • March 26: Colorado, 12 p.m.
  • March 27: Edmonton, 7 p.m.
  • March 31: Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
  • April 1: San Jose, 7 p.m.
  • April 3: at Seattle, 7 p.m.
  • April 6: Seattle, 7 p.m.
  • April 8: Anaheim, 2:30 p.m.
  • April 10: Seattle, 7 p.m.
  • April 13: Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Reach the reporter at jenna.ortiz@arizonarepublic.com or 602-647-4122. Follow her on Twitter @jennarortiz .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Coyotes announce regular season schedule for inaugural season at ASU

Arizona Coyotes aim for European talent on second day of NHL Draft

After selecting three North American players in the first round, the Arizona Coyotes entered the second day of the NHL Draft and selected five European players out of its seven selections.   Forward Julian Lutz, a second-round selection, and Maksymilian Szuber, a sixth-round selection, were the only two German players taken out of the 225 players in the draft. Both played for Munich EHC in Germany’s highest league. ...
Former Suns big, fan favorite Frank Kaminsky agrees to 1-year deal with Hawks

Former Phoenix Suns power forward and center Frank Kaminsky agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 7-foot reserve big averaged 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, shot 48.8% and 34.3% from deep and 18.4 minutes per game during his last three seasons in Phoenix. His seven-year career averages are 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 42.9 field goal percentage and 34.8% beyond the arc. Last season, Kaminsky posted 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in just nine appearances before...
The 16 most exciting new restaurants, bars and cafes coming to metro Phoenix this summer

This summer, the Valley will welcome a number of new restaurants, including fast-casual eateries, cocktail bars, wine tasting rooms, cafes, a cider taproom and even a butcher shop. Be on the lookout for a new brick-and-mortar location of a favorite food truck, a permanent pop-up bar with changing themes, boba teas with bling, a peacock in a bar and restaurants that turn into nightclubs in the evening.  Here is a list of 16 new restaurants, bars and cafes coming to metro...
Laying more pavement is the road to nowhere in Tampa Bay | Letters

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor pretty much describes the local mass transit situation with her comment that “mass transit in Tampa is more than two people in an SUV.” Both city and county transit planners need to get out of the “build more roads” mindset and focus on such “novelties” as light rail and expanded bus route coverage. When my wife and I relocated from Boston to the Tampa area (Riverview), we were attracted to a particular development because, just down from the front entrance, there was a bus stop for a route that would take us from Riverview to the Brandon Mall from which we could connect with a bus into Tampa. Coming from the transit-rich area of Boston, this was a no-brainer. I had for years made the 40-mile commute from our home to my workplace with a bus/light rail/bus journey. No car required. To our dismay, in the six-month span from our settling on a place to live in Riverview and our move in, the bus route had been eliminated. The result? Increases in Route 301 traffic. Let’s put on our big city/growing population thinking hats, folks, and focus on the reality that bigger roads only encourage more cars and do nothing to lessen congestion.
How a Phoenix punk singer launched a fight for reproductive rights: 'My heart hurt'

When Echo Breen learned of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision of 1973 that established the constitutional right to abortion, she knew she had to figure out a way to put what she was feeling into action. "My heart hurt. My stomach hurt. I felt sick. I felt really depressed. I wanted to help but didn't know exactly how," said Breen, who fronts a Valley-based post-hardcore band called Bite the Hand. ...
At the season's halfway point, Diamondbacks assess the first 81 games

With a 6-2 win over the Giants on Tuesday, the Diamondbacks hit the season’s halfway point at 37-44. That marks a 15-game improvement on last year’s first half when they were 22-59 and mired in a quadruple-check-your-math 7-46 stretch. In that context, the Diamondbacks’ ostensibly mediocre start can feel like a full-blown success. Among the 19 teams that have lost 110 games in a season in the modern era, only one (the 2005 Diamondbacks) won at least 74 the...
Former Suns forward Emanuel Terry delivers in Magic OT win over Kings in NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS — Undrafted Emanuel Terry was the hero in a game featuring high lottery picks Paolo Banchero and Keegan Murray. The former Suns forward scored the game-winning basket in Orlando’s 94-92 overtime victory Saturday over Sacramento at Thomas & Mack Center after delivering a block to force a second overtime that was played...
Arizona made a major investment in water. Here's how to maximize it

Arizona has long enjoyed extensive economic and population growth, but this year’s federal designation of a Tier 1 shortage restricting the state’s share of Colorado River water and restricting water supply to Central Arizona agricultural users presents a stark reminder of the need for major ongoing investments in public water infrastructure to sustain a strong economic future.  ...
Suns super fan Mr. ORNG honors late mother's last wish, buries her in Booker jersey

Mr. ORNG rose to NBA stardom this past season appearing in two of the league's commercials to promote their 75th anniversary. He's Peoria High School boys basketball head coach Patrick Battillo by day. At Suns games, he's the noticeable orange-painted fan mascot who dons a spiky-haired wig and matching headband or orange fedora with a Mr. ORNG-embroidered blazer. "You can't even...
Eating away at the term, 'buffet' and its unique meaning in Arizona

Bar, nightclub, restaurant, or some hybrid establishment: just what is the historical definition of the word “buffet” in Arizona? These days, many people associate the word with the diet-shattering smorgasbords made famous in Las Vegas. These buffets were loss leaders offered by casinos to entice patrons to gamble before or after their pig out. The concept was sort of like a cafeteria on steroids, where you served yourself as much food as you wanted. Customers loved to...
